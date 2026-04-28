Ivan Martinez Discusses How Xylon Is Bringing Private AI to Every Enterprise on RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri

RegulatingAI Podcast Ivan Martinez, founder of Xylon, with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

On the RegulatingAI Podcast, Ivan Martinez explains how Xylon delivers secure, on-premise AI, helping companies protect data and adopt AI quickly.

The goal is to make sure no one is left behind in the AI transition.” — Ivan Martinez

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the RegulatingAI Podcast Sanjay Puri , the host, speaks with Ivan Martinez , founder of Xylon, during a live session at the Emerge conference in Miami. In this conversation, Ivan Martinez explains how Xylon helps companies run secure, private AI systems inside their own infrastructure. The discussion focuses on data privacy, enterprise adoption, and making AI accessible to smaller organizations.Ivan Martinez begins by sharing his background. He describes himself as a technical founder and lifelong developer who started coding at a young age. He has spent over 15 years working in applied machine learning and about a decade in the startup world. Before Xylon, he worked in a European startup where he helped raise over 60 million euros and served as CTO. His experience shaped his interest in solving real-world problems with technology.Why Human Focus Matters MostOn the RegulatingAI Podcast, Ivan Martinez explains how the idea for Xylon started. He noticed a major risk when his legal team began using public AI tools to process private contracts. This raised serious concerns about data security. To solve this, he built an open-source project called “Private GPT” in early 2023. The tool allowed users to interact with their documents offline, without sending data to the internet. The project quickly gained attention and became popular in the developer community.Sanjay Puri then asks Ivan Martinez to explain what Xylon does. Ivan says Xylon builds on the same idea as Private GPT but targets enterprise use. The company took the open-source concept and turned it into a full product for organizations. Xylon is a self-contained AI platform that runs inside a company’s own servers or cloud environment. It does not connect to the internet, which keeps sensitive data fully secure. Puri asks if only large companies can afford such a system. Ivan Martinez responds that Xylon works with smaller organizations, including community banks in the United States. Some clients have as few as 150 users. He explains that companies can start with a single server and a modest hardware investment. This approach makes private AI more affordable than many expect.Ivan Martinez also explains how quickly companies can get started. He says Xylon has simplified the setup process. Most deployments take one to two weeks. His team supports customers by helping them choose hardware, install the system, and connect their data sources. Xylon also offers pre-built connectors for tools like file systems, databases, and enterprise platforms. This reduces the technical burden on small IT teams. The RegulatingAI Podcast also explores product features. Ivan Martinez says Xylon provides ready-to-use AI applications for tasks like document search, summarization, and data extraction. It also includes a workflow builder that allows users to create custom AI agents. For advanced teams, Xylon offers a developer platform to build more complex solutions. All of this runs within a secure, closed environment.Security and governance are central to the conversation. Ivan Martinez explains that Xylon focuses on full auditability. Companies can track who accesses data, what actions users take, and how AI models are used. The platform supports role-based access control at every level. This helps organizations meet strict regulatory requirements, especially in industries like banking and government.Toward the end of the RegulatingAI Podcast, Sanjay Puri asks about competition. Ivan Martinez acknowledges that larger players like Palantir, Nvidia, Cohere, and Mistral also focus on on-premises AI. However, he explains that Xylon targets smaller and mid-sized companies. These organizations often need faster, simpler, and more affordable solutions. In closing, Ivan Martinez shares a clear mission. He wants to make private AI available to all organizations, not just large enterprises. Through Xylon, he aims to give companies full control over their data while still benefiting from advanced AI tools.

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