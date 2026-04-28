Taylor Stockton Explains How the DOL Is Preparing Workers for the AI Era on the CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri

CAIO Connect Podcast Taylor Stockton, Chief Innovation Officer at the Department of Labor, with Sanjay Puri, President of CAIO Connect

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Taylor Stockton explains how the Department of Labor prepares workers for AI with training, policy, and partnerships.

AI can take on some aspects of work and shift humans to more meaningful work.” — Taylor Stockton

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the CAIO Connect Podcast , host Sanjay Puri welcomes Taylor Stockton , Chief Innovation Officer at the Department of Labor (DOL), for a timely discussion on artificial intelligence and its impact on the workforce. The conversation focuses on how the U.S. government plans to support 160 million workers as AI reshapes jobs, skills, and opportunities.Taylor Stockton begins by explaining the role of the Department of Labor. He states that the DOL works to protect and support American workers, job seekers, and retirees. The agency oversees labor laws, workplace safety, wages, and training programs. It also plays a key role in workforce development through job training, apprenticeships, and unemployment support.From Venture Capital to Government Innovation—A Unique Career PathStockton shares his unique career journey, which spans venture capital, startups, and consulting. He explains that his work has always focused on expanding economic opportunity. His experience across sectors helps him understand how different stakeholders think about workforce challenges. He believes this broad perspective prepared him for his current role in government. The podcast highlights Stockton’s leadership in a newly structured role. Stockton explains that the position reflects a major shift. Governments now see AI as a transformative force that requires direct leadership. He emphasizes that AI is not just a technology issue. It is a societal and economic issue that affects every worker.The discussion moves to how organizations measure success. In the private sector, leaders often focus on return on investment (ROI) through profit and efficiency. Stockton explains that the DOL uses a broader approach. The department looks at both reach and impact. It aims to serve workers across regions, income levels, and education backgrounds. It also measures long-term outcomes, such as workforce readiness and economic mobility. Stockton offers advice to business leaders listening to the CAIO Connect Podcast. He stresses the importance of alignment. Leaders must connect their AI strategies to a clear vision or “North Star.” In government, this vision comes from national policy frameworks. In companies, it should come from leadership goals and values. Clear alignment helps teams gain support from executives and stakeholders.A key theme in the conversation is the impact of AI on jobs. Stockton makes an important distinction. He believes AI will change tasks more than it will replace entire jobs. He notes that AI can boost productivity, create new roles, and support entrepreneurship. At the same time, he acknowledges worker concerns. Many people worry about job security and trust in AI systems. Stockton argues that these concerns are valid. He calls for a shared effort between government and businesses to “demystify” AI. Workers need clear information, practical training, and a voice in how companies adopt AI tools. Without this, fear and confusion can grow.To address these challenges, Stockton highlights key initiatives from the Department of Labor. One major program is the “Make America AI Ready” initiative. It focuses on AI literacy as a core skill for the future. The program includes a simple AI course delivered through text messages. This approach removes barriers like internet access and app downloads. Early results show strong participation, especially from people who were previously unsure about AI. The CAIO Connect Podcast also explores collaboration between government and industry. Stockton describes the AI Workforce Hub, a partnership with private companies. This initiative collects real-time data on AI’s impact, including job changes, skill demands, and productivity trends. Stockton explains that current public discussions about AI are often fragmented and speculative. The goal is to provide clear, reliable insights.In closing, Stockton sends a strong message to business leaders. He invites them to work with the Department of Labor to support workers through this transition. He believes that both the public and private sectors share responsibility for building an inclusive AI-driven economy.Through this conversation with Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast, Taylor Stockton presents a balanced view of AI’s future. He highlights both opportunity and responsibility. Most importantly, he keeps the focus on people—ensuring that every worker has a place in the AI-powered world.

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