Western Cape Education on teacher nominations for National Teaching Awards

Every day, our teachers go above and beyond to shape the future lives and careers of our learners.

The National Teaching Awards give us the opportunity to honour those who demonstrate commitment, innovation and meaningful impact in our classrooms.

Nominations close on 15 May 2026, so we urge our schools and districts not to miss this important opportunity to recognise excellence within your school community.

All teachers, governing bodies and districts are invited to submit nominations according to the qualifying criteria and the nomination guide, which are available on the WCED website:

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/national-teaching-awards

Teachers can be nominated in the following categories:

Excellence in Grade R Teaching

Excellence in Primary School Teaching (Grades 1–7)

Excellence in Primary School Leadership

Excellence in Secondary School Teaching (Grades 8–12)

Excellence in Secondary School Leadership

Excellence in Inclusive Education Teaching

Excellence in Inclusive Education Leadership

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET)

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET)

Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences

Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences

Excellence in Teaching Life Skills (Grades 1–6)

Excellence in Technology – Enhanced Teaching and Learning

National Best Teacher Award

Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award

The provincial awards ceremony will be held on 28 August 2026, and the winners will go on to represent the Western Cape at the national ceremony during October 2026.

Let us celebrate teaching excellence across our province, and build a better future for our children in the Western Cape!

Read more about our 2025 provincial winners here:

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/2025-national-teaching-awards-provincial-winners

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Kerry Mauchline

E-mail: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

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