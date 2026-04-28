Trade, Industry and Competition on recognition of achievements of black-owned poultry businesses

The achievements of black-owned viable commercial poultry businesses will be recognised at the Poultry Masterplan Executive Oversight Committee (EOC) meeting that will be led by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi and the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms Nokuzola Capa. The meeting will take place at the Phetogo Grootspruit Broiler Farm in Bronkhorstspruit on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

The black-owned poultry businesses to be recognised at the gathering include contract growers, feed mills, hatcheries, abattoirs, and processors. The accomplishments of these commercial producers are seen as a reflection of ongoing progress in transforming South Africa’s poultry industry through the implementation of the Poultry Masterplan.

The Executive Oversight Committee meeting will also recognise the contribution of enabling partners to the success of these viable black-owned businesses. These partners include poultry offtakers, development finance institutions, and industry associations. Furthermore, the use of the Proudly SA logo on the packaging of several retail brands reflects a commitment to the Buy Local poultry campaign, reinforcing this initiative.

The EOC meeting will also formally consider and adopt the Poultry Masterplan Phase 2 Framework Agreement to signal a renewed and strengthened implementation partnership for the masterplan. Phase 2 seeks to pursue an export-driven growth strategy for South African poultry, and thus advance its contribution to the economy. Phase 2 continues on the back of the achievements of Phase 1 that sought to address high feed costs, reduce export barriers, localise poultry consumption thus reducing imports primarily from Brazil; the European Union and the United States of America.

The core pillars of Phase 2 include to achieve exports of cooked meat and local demand increase strategies, ensure effective trade measures, ensure biosecurity measures for local and export markets, and transformation of the entire value chain of the poultry industry, among others.

The plan also aims to tackle food security and malnutrition by improving the affordability of poultry for lower-income households, while providing funding and support to contract farmers, poultry processors, and small businesses. Job creation, job-loss mitigation, and transformation remain key cross-cutting priorities.

The poultry industry is the largest contributor to the agricultural sector with a total annual gross value of production of almost R87.95 billion (R72.09 billion meat) and R15.86 billion eggs) in 2024. The industry accounted for 19.1% of the total agricultural gross value and 44.4% of animal products gross value. In the period 2019 and 2025 aggregate chicken meat inclusive of fresh, frozen, whole, cut into pieces and offal displayed a 9% growth in exports.

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