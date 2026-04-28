Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina takes democracy conversation to Mbazwana

Deputy Minister Gina takes the democracy conversation to Mbazwana, showing how innovation can deliver real services, real opportunities, and real change in uMhlabuyalingana

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, hosted a community engagement on democracy and science at Oqondweni Hall in Mbazwana (uMhlabuyalingana, KwaZulu-Natal) on Friday, 24 April, highlighting how science and innovation can strengthen democracy through better services, greater inclusion, and practical opportunities for local communities.

The engagement formed part of national Freedom Month commemorations. Close to 250 community members attended, including youth and older persons. Partner institutions included the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the Department of Social Development, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

A drone demonstration showcased how SAPS uses new technology to support search-and-rescue and policing, while the HSRC highlighted internship opportunities for young graduates.

The engagement formed part of the national Freedom Month commemorations, during which Dr Gina reflected on the role of science, technology, and innovation (STI) in deepening democracy, expanding freedom, and improving the lives of all South Africans.

Addressing the gathering at Oqondweni Hall from Mbazwana and surrounding areas, the Deputy Minister emphasised that since 1994, democratic South Africa has invested in science and innovation as tools for transformation, inclusion, and development.

Addressing the community, comprising youth and the elderly, the Deputy Minister underscored that democracy is strengthened not only through political rights but also through equitable access to knowledge, innovation and practical solutions that address everyday community challenges.

The Deputy Minister highlighted several examples of how science and innovation are improving service delivery nationally, from digital systems that expand access to government services to new tools that support safety and policing.

The engagement provided a platform for dialogue between the government, the elderly, and young people on how science and innovation can be harnessed to address local development priorities, create employment opportunities, and sustainable livelihoods.

“All the institutions that you see here today are using science, technology and innovation to improve service delivery to communities countrywide. For example, South Africa uses digital technology to manage social grants for millions of citizens because digitalisation increases efficiency and financial inclusion,” said the Deputy Minister.

“Access to scientific knowledge, innovation and opportunities is essential for participating fully in our democracy, and for building a more equal and prosperous society,” stated the Deputy Minister.

Mr Nqubeko Mbhele, an Information Technology expert at the HSRC, engaged the community on how research has helped the government better understand people’s needs and improve services in health, education, safety, jobs, and social support.

“From visiting households across the country to strengthening community voices, the HSRC continues to ensure that democracy works for the people by putting their lived experiences at the centre of decision-making,” said Mr Mbhele.

In youth development, the HSRC promoted its internship graduate programme, which has benefitted over 7,000 unemployed graduates in the country since 2005 by providing valuable workplace experience and research skills in science, engineering and technology, as well as in humanities and social sciences. Mr Mbhele encouraged local youth to further their studies so they can also benefit from the opportunities created through democracy.

To further demonstrate the value of STI to society, Warrant Officer Owen Howard, a drone pilot in the province, flew a Matrice M30 drone equipped with wide-, zoom- and thermal-cameras, as well as a laser rangefinder.

“Years ago, the SAPS did not have this technology to locate a missing person in the bush, for example. Now we can use thermal imaging to help find missing persons without immediately deploying a helicopter,” said Warrant Officer Howard.

While the engagement could not solve her immediate problems, Ms Lindiwe Mabika welcomed the opportunity to attend and learn about the value of science, technology and innovation in South Africa. Her main focus is to continue her studies in primary health.

“The information I received today will help me plan for a better future for myself. I am also grateful to have known about the HSRC internship programme. Hopefully, I will be one of its beneficiaries in the future,” said Ms. Mabika.

Thirty-six-year-old Ms Senamile Khumalo, from Heifer Project South Africa (HPSA), also welcomed the engagement, saying communities benefit when they are exposed to information and support needed most.

“I am particularly hopeful that the youth in the area stand to benefit the most. It was also encouraging to hear those government initiatives that can assist in protecting the young and elderly in our community,” Ms Khumalo said.

Ms Khumalo, most importantly, appealed to the youth to join HPSA, a community development organisation that partners with impoverished rural communities to end poverty through agricultural development.

“At HPSA, we provide rural youth with training support to learn how to take care of livestock and to start their own farming businesses,” she said.

After all, the event provided the Deputy Minister with the opportunity to understand firsthand how science, technology, and innovation is being applied in the local municipality to improve service delivery. Most importantly, it provided an opportunity to demonstrate how the District Development Model can improve socio-economic conditions in the district by aligning coordination between local, provincial and national governments.

uMhlabuyalingana Local Municipality is situated in the north-eastern part of KwaZulu-Natal, with an area of 361 km2 and a population of approximately 163 694 people. The rural municipality is heavily dependent on subsistence farming. Major agricultural initiatives include fruit processing and livestock farming to alleviate poverty.

According to the municipality, 18 percent of the population has had no formal education, 57% did not complete grade 12, and only eight percent completed grade 12 or higher.

Dr Gina addressed the community not only as the Deputy Minister but also as the champion of the District Development Model in uMkhanyakude District Municipality and as a Parliamentary officer in the uMhlabuyalingana Local Municipality.

Her responsibility is to ensure alignment between national, provincial and local government plans to improve service delivery and accelerate economic growth. This is to address developmental challenges through integrated spatial planning, focusing on infrastructure, job creation, and rural development.

For more information, please contact:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

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