National Youth Development Agency on entrepreneurship and youth development opportunities

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) calls on young graduates across South Africa to broaden their vision of economic participation by embracing entrepreneurship as a practical, empowering path to success. While formal employment remains a valued goal, young people are also encouraged to see themselves as future business owners, innovators, and employers who can shape their own destinies.

South Africa’s youth possess immense talent, creativity, and energy. These qualities, when directed into enterprises, have the power to generate sustainable jobs, revitalise local economies, and solve pressing social challenges. Entrepreneurship stands as one of the most effective instruments for reducing youth unemployment and driving inclusive economic growth.

As the agency mandated to advance youth development, the NYDA delivers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to help young people start, sustain, and expand their own businesses while enhancing their overall social and economic well-being. Financial support is available through grants for qualifying enterprises led by young South Africans. Capacity building comes in the form of business management training, mentorship, and consultancy services. The Agency also facilitates market linkages, offers skills development programmes, and provides career guidance, development support, and job preparedness initiatives. Every offering is crafted to equip young people with the tools they need to build viable futures.

The NYDA specifically encourages graduates from universities, TVET colleges, and other learning institutions to take full advantage of these opportunities. Every qualification earned, every idea sparked, and every talent nurtured can become the foundation of a sustainable enterprise. By transforming their knowledge and passion into businesses, graduates can move from being job seekers to job creators.

The Agency encourages young people to recognise that their future is not defined by the promise of a job offer, but by the choices they make to shape their own path. Within each young person lies the capacity to build sustainable enterprises, create opportunities for others, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development. Entrepreneurship is not simply an alternative but a powerful expression of agency, dignity, and self-determination. It is through building, innovating, and leading that young South Africans actively participate in the economy and redefine what opportunity looks like.

The NYDA Executive Board Chairperson, Dr Sunshine Myende, said to young people of South Africa, “As we mark Freedom Month, we are reminded that freedom lives in every generation. For today’s youth, that freedom is realised through the courage to create, the discipline to sustain, and the vision to lead.”

The NYDA remains unwavering in its commitment to cultivating a generation of economically active, innovative, and self-reliant young South Africans who will lead the nation toward a more prosperous and inclusive tomorrow.

Enquiries:

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@NYDA.gov.za

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