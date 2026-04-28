TODAY: Feel Good Action & Partners Launch Effort to Support Soon to Be Voters with National Preregistration Day

As young people continue to worry about their future, organizations around the country work to ensure teens know how to exercise their civil rights

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Feel Good Action (FGA), alongside civic action organizations including HeadCount, PIVOT, Voters of Tomorrow (VOT), Mothers For The Future, Teachers Unify, Empower Project, and Common Power, proudly announce the launch of National Preregistration Day—a day of action dedicated to empowering teens to take their first step to civic participation by preregistering to vote.

National Preregistration Day will focus on raising awareness about how eligible teens can preregister to vote before turning 18, harnessing the energy and intention of a generation ready to shape its future.

As part of this effort, FGA and its partners launched nationwide digital and in-person events for teens to preregister to vote and educate young people about voting, and help them preregister in accordance with their state laws. Research shows that more than 75% of young people who register go on to vote, underscoring the long-term impact of early civic engagement.

This initiative comes at a critical moment, as many young people express growing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape. As costs continue to rise nationwide, young people are particularly vulnerable to the economic pressures of higher education, entering the workforce, and building independent lives.

At the same time, youth political power faces increasing challenges. In recent years, efforts to restrict voting access—such as reducing polling locations, limiting voting hours, and tightening identification requirements—have made it harder for many to participate. Federal proposals, including the SAVE Act, could further disproportionately impact young voters.

“Each year, 4 million teens turn 18—that’s 4 million voices that deserve to be heard in a truly representative democracy. In the face of harmful policies and civil rights rollbacks, young people’s voices are more critical than ever,” said Andy Roo Forrest, Executive Director of Feel Good Action. “Preregistration is a proven way to increase youth voter turnout and foster lifelong civic participation.

Decisions made in statehouses and in Washington, D.C. have a profound impact on young people as they enter adulthood. At a time when many feel both concerned about their future and disillusioned with the political process, it’s up to all of us to champion the power of voting. Ahead of critical elections this year, National Preregistration Day is a celebration of young people’s power—and the promise of our democracy.”

In 2024, 47% of registered young voters aged 18 to 29 cast a ballot. While slightly lower than the 2020 turnout, recent polling suggests young people are feeling more motivated to vote in 2026 than past midterms–reflecting a broader trend of growing youth engagement in civic life.

Additional supporters of National Preregistration Day include:

“We’re proud to support National Preregistration Day because every young person deserves the chance to claim their role in shaping the next act of our democracy.” -Broadway Acts

“An overwhelming majority of teens who preregister to vote cast their ballots on Election Day. Preregistration has been proven to improve turnout and empower young people, which is why it’s a priority for Voters of Tomorrow,” said Ashley Clark, Chapters Director for VOT. “This National Preregistration Day, we’re showing students that preregistration is the easiest way to ensure they’re ready to vote for their futures as soon as the time comes. There’s no reason to wait until 18 to feel engaged, prepared, and excited to make your voice heard.” -Voters of Tomorrow

“We support National Preregistration Day because too many young people don’t know preregistration exists. Increasing awareness and access helps ensure more teens can take action and have a voice in their future.” -Trudi Roth, Executive Director, Mothers For The Future

"Voter preregistration is a crucial part of efforts to expand equity in civic participation, especially amongst young people from historically underrepresented communities. Empower Project is proud to partner with Feel Good Action to support these efforts through friend-to-friend relational program tools that help reach communities and ensure their voices are heard." - Empower Project

More information about National Preregistration Day celebrations and events, and how people can get involved, can be found on our website.

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