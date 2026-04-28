Podcast Booking Agency Behind 10,000+ Bookings Reveals Proprietary AI Matchmaking Software

Podcastguest.io unveils AI-powered podcast targeting tool that evaluates every show across three criteria before matching clients to their ideal audience.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podcastguest.io , the premium podcast booking agency trusted by names like Brian Tracy and Les Brown, today revealed its proprietary AI matchmaking software during CEO Deven Rodriguez's appearance on The Influencers Edge podcast. The AI-powered tool evaluates every podcast across three specific criteria before presenting it to a client, replacing the guesswork that Rodriguez says has cost business owners thousands of dollars on the wrong shows. Podcastguest.io has booked more than 10,000 podcast appearances for over 300 clients across 27 industries using this technology.The podcast guesting industry has grown rapidly as advertising costs rise and business owners search for alternative client acquisition channels. But Rodriguez says the industry is plagued by a targeting problem that most agencies ignore. During the interview, he revealed that some business owners have spent $25,000 on a single podcast episode based on inflated follower counts that turned out to be fake.Download numbers and social media followers, Rodriguez said, are vanity metrics that tell you nothing about whether the right people are listening. A podcast with 50,000 downloads per episode means nothing if none of those listeners are potential buyers for the client's specific service. That problem is exactly why his team built its own AI-powered targeting technology instead of relying on publicly available data.The Podcastguest.io AI matchmaking software evaluates every podcast across three criteria before a client ever sees it: audience alignment, topic relevance and host quality. Audience alignment measures whether the show's actual listeners match the client's ideal customer profile. Topic relevance checks whether the podcast covers subjects that naturally lead to the client's area of expertise. Host quality evaluates whether the host asks the kinds of questions that allow the client to demonstrate authority and build trust with listeners.The software cross-references these three data points against each client's business to generate a match score. Only podcasts that meet all three thresholds get presented to the client. Rodriguez says most podcast booking agencies skip this step entirely and hand clients a list of popular shows without verifying whether the audience actually matches.That shortcut, he said, is the single biggest reason podcast guest appearances fail to produce revenue. The AI matchmaking approach is also the reason the agency has maintained fewer than a handful of refund requests out of more than 300 clients served."The number one thing that most people get wrong is they think the most valuable part of the podcast is the podcast itself. It is not," Rodriguez said during his appearance on The Influencers Edge podcast. "It is how you take the content from the podcast and redistribute it outside of podcast format onto other platforms."The targeting software, Rodriguez explained, solves the first half of that equation by ensuring clients land on the right podcasts with the right audiences. Once a client is matched and booked through the software, the company's four-phase Podcast Conversion System takes over. The system turns each appearance into a direct revenue channel through listener retention strategies, urgency-based offer engineering, automated lead qualification and strategic content distribution across organic marketing, paid advertising and the client's sales process.Rodriguez cited Google research showing that buyers consume an average of seven hours of content across 11 touch points and four platforms before making a buying decision. That volume of exposure, he said, is exactly what the AI matchmaking software makes possible by placing clients on the right shows in the first place. Without accurate targeting, those touch points never reach the right buyers."I am a client of Deven's and an extraordinarily pleased client. A blown away client," said Paul Ross, host of The Influencers Edge and a sales influence expert with decades of experience in persuasion and communication.Deven Rodriguez, a former U.S. Army captain, built Podcastguest.io after watching hundreds of business owners pay for podcast appearances and walk away with nothing to show for it. He also hosts the 7 Figure Mentor Podcast which ranks in the top 1% of podcasts globally.Business owners interested in learning more about the AI-powered targeting software and the Podcast Conversion System can visit www.podcastguest.io About Podcastguest.ioPodcastguest.io is a premium podcast booking agency that helps service-based business owners get booked on top podcasts in their industry and convert those appearances into measurable revenue. The company's proprietary AI matchmaking software and Podcast Conversion System have served more than 300 clients across 27 industries with over 10,000 podcast guest appearances booked.For more information, visit www.podcastguest.io

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