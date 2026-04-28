ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP’S CHRISTOPHER CARICO NAMED TOP 100 LAWYER IN LOS ANGELES

Christopher Carico

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today that Partner Christopher Carico has been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the city’s “Top 100 Attorneys” for 2026. This prestigious annual list honors the most influential legal professionals in greater Los Angeles, selected for their exceptional legal skill, leadership and impact on the business community.The Los Angeles Business Journal identifies its Top 100 honorees based on a track record of success in high-stakes matters and a deep commitment to the legal profession. Carico’s inclusion underscores his reputation for excellence in California trust and estate law.“We are incredibly proud of Chris for earning this well-deserved recognition," said Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "Being named one of the Top 100 Attorneys in Los Angeles is a testament to his reputation as a preeminent authority in trust and estate law and his leadership within our firm, the legal field and our community."As Co-Chair of ECJ’s Estate Planning, Probate and Trusts Department, Carico is a board-certified specialist with 35 years of experience. He is uniquely distinguished by a "dual expertise" in sophisticated tax planning and high-stakes trust litigation, allowing him to design estate instruments engineered to withstand the closest scrutiny. A Martindale-Hubbell rated attorney, Chris also serves as a court-appointed expert and a volunteer Probate Settlement Officer for the Los Angeles County Superior Court, underscoring his reputation for resolving complex disputes with efficiency and precision.In addition to Carico’s recognition from Los Angeles Business Journal, he has been consistently honored by Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers for his contributions to the field.

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