Sheriff’s Offices Nationwide Using tip411 to Increase Case Closures and Strengthen Community Trust

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As Sheriff’s Offices gather at the 2026 National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference this June, agencies are seeing anonymous tips help fight crime.

Sheriff’s Offices using tip411 are seeing how anonymous tips can generate critical leads, improve case outcomes, and strengthen trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.” — Terry Halsch, President of tip411

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the United States, Sheriff ’s Offices are increasingly turning to tip411 , a secure platform that allows residents to submit anonymous tips through text messages, smartphone apps, and web forms while investigators communicate back using encrypted two-way chat.For many agencies, these tools are producing measurable results.In several jurisdictions, tips submitted through tip411 have generated investigative leads that resulted in arrests, the recovery of stolen property, and the disruption of illegal activity. By making reporting easier and protecting tipster anonymity, the platform encourages residents to share information they may otherwise hesitate to provide.Recognizing that community members increasingly rely on smartphones for communication, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in New York recently launched the “ErieCo Sheriff” mobile app powered by tip411. The initiative builds on the agency’s Community Engagement Team, created to strengthen connections between deputies and residents across the county. Through the app, residents can submit anonymous tips in seconds, share photos or videos related to potential crimes, and receive public safety alerts — creating a new digital bridge between the Sheriff’s Office and the communities it serves.“People want a simple and safe way to communicate with law enforcement,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “Sheriff’s Offices using tip411 are seeing how anonymous tips and two-way communication can generate critical leads, improve case outcomes, and strengthen trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”Through the tip411 platform, residents can submit tips in less than a minute, optionally attaching photos, videos, or location information. The system allows investigators to follow up anonymously with tipsters to gather additional details without revealing the person’s identity.“Our office relies heavily on tips from the public,” said Dinwiddie County, Virginia Sheriff D.T. “Duck” Adams. “And [tip411] is another way for citizens to help us fight crime.”Sheriff’s Offices also use tip411 to send public safety alerts and updates directly to residents’ smartphones, helping keep communities informed during incidents, investigations, and emergencies.As Sheriff’s Offices from across the country gather at the 2026 National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference from June 8–11, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska, many agencies are highlighting how anonymous tip technology is helping them solve cases faster and build stronger relationships with their communities.Sheriffs attending the National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference are invited to visit the tip411 Booth 529 for live demonstrations of the platform and learn how agencies nationwide are using anonymous tips to support investigations and community engagement.Agencies interested in learning more or scheduling a demonstration can visit https://home.tip411.com/sheriff

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