RevlTek Announces New Product Launch with Oakland University Credit Union

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek announced today the launch of a custom suite of educational loan products for Oakland University Credit Union, to serve its members nationwide.

Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, RevlTek develops tailored financial products designed to meet the unique needs of credit unions and the members they serve. Through its education-focused marketplace, Colleging, RevlTek partners with colleges and universities to deliver a best-in-class network of private student loan products through its credit union partners.

“Partnering with Oakland University Credit Union on these new student loan products allows us to combine our technology and expertise with their deep member relationships,” said Tim Kulesha, CEO at RevlTek. “The result is a more competitive, accessible lending solution for students and families.”

“Oakland University Credit Union is committed to providing financial solutions that support our members through every stage of life, including their educational journey,” said Sara Dolan, Chief Financial Officer at Oakland University Credit Union. “Partnering with RevlTek allows us to expand access to affordable education loan options and better support our members as they pursue their academic goals.”

About RevlTek

RevlTek is a credit union service organization (CUSO) that leverages financial technology to originate, administer, and purchase purpose-focused consumer loans. Through collaboration with credit union partners, RevlTek delivers innovative lending solutions designed to expand access, promote financial responsibility, and drive positive outcomes for borrowers and institutions alike. For more information, please visit revltek.com.

About Oakland University Credit Union

OU Credit Union was established as a trade name of MSUFCU. MSUFCU was founded in 1937 to serve the Michigan State University faculty, staff, students, and alumni which in 1958 expanded to serve Oakland University faculty, staff, students, and alumni. Today, the Credit Union proudly serves over 400,000 members through 35 branches, with over $8.2 billion in assets and more than 1,200 employees. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan. Learn more at oucreditunion.org.

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