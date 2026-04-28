Breaking The Walls continues in 2026 with an international hip hop event in L’Aquila, Italy

Check The Style 2025 in L'Aquila, Italy Breaking The Walls' DMT workshop targeting Gen Z Jacopo Scotti, organizer of Check The Style

The EU-funded project combining breaking and mental health coaching will continue in 2026 with the mission to support young people’s well-being.

L'AQUILA, ITALY, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age where young Europeans face increasing pressures stemming from social media and post-pandemic isolation, the project Breaking The Walls, recently funded by the European Union, emerges as a timely initiative. Through multiple sessions held across four locations in three European countries (Italy, Portugal, and Slovakia), the project combines mental health coaching with the practice of breaking (a form of hip hop dance) to enhance young people’s psycho-physical well-being.

The 2026 timeline of the project, first announced in early December, has already begun with its major event in Alba, Italy, and will now continue with another key moment in L’Aquila, Italy, as part of the world breaking competition Check The Style (21–24 May 2026).

Young participants will take part in two special workshops led by two international breakers and a Dance Movement Therapy expert. These workshops represent the culmination of a year-long journey undertaken by the participants.

“With Breaking The Walls, we aim to show young people the importance of self-discovery and self-improvement, and to foster mental resilience and the ability to build positive relationships. This is especially important in an age where Gen Z appears highly connected online, yet often disconnected in their offline lives,” says Enrico Signa, founder of the project. “Our approach draws on Dance Movement Therapy, an increasingly studied and recognized field within psychology, combining artistic and athletic expression, such as breaking, with mental coaching.”

With sessions organized across Italy, Portugal, and Slovakia, the project seeks to offer Generation Z meaningful opportunities to strengthen mental resilience and emotional awareness, while also fostering cross-cultural and international connections.

“Our event in L’Aquila will feature some of the most prominent personalities in the hip hop scene, such as Phil Wizard and B-girl Ami, fresh from the Paris Olympics 2024. This is a clear sign that the event is gaining increasing international recognition,” adds Jacopo Scotty, organizer of Check The Style. “For four days, L’Aquila will become an international hub of hip hop culture, with important educational activities in a year when the city holds the title of Italian Capital of Culture 2026.”

With over 20 years of history, Check The Style has become an internationally recognized hip hop event, attracting thousands of young athletes from around the world. It stands as a powerful example of how urban culture can serve as a tool to unite people and bridge different cultures.

This marks the second of four major European events planned for 2026 within the Breaking The Walls project, which has received European Union funding for its mission to improve Generation Z’s mental and physical well-being. Through its initiatives, the project aims to reach over 500,000 young people across Europe, providing tools for self-expression, resilience building, and the creation of strong intercultural connections.

The full Breaking The Walls timeline and applications for selected sessions are available at breakingthewalls.eu and on Instagram @breakingthewalls.eu.

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