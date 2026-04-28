Tier4 Group Appoints New Chief Operating Officer, Chief Digital Officer to Support Growth and Innovation

Tier4 Group Appoints New Chief Operating Officer, Chief Digital Officer Tier4 Group

Tier4 Group announced an evolution of its leadership structure designed to support the company’s next phase of growth and long-term strategy.

Getting this right is not just about org charts. It’s about making sure we have the right people in the right roles at the right time.” — Betsy Robinson, CEO, Tier4 Group

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tier4 Group, a leading professional staffing & recruitment firm specializing in technology talent, announced an evolution of its leadership structure designed to support the company’s next phase of growth and long-term strategy. Matthew Marini has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer, while Robert Bouchard will transition into the role of Chief Digital Officer.“We’ve never built this business to be traditional, and this is another example of how we are being uncommon on purpose,” said Betsy Robinson , Founder and CEO of Tier4 Group. “As Tier4 Group continues to grow, we’re evolving how we operate. By aligning our operating engine under Matthew’s leadership and focusing Robert on our technology and digital infrastructure, we’re positioned to move faster, operate more efficiently, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our clients, candidates, and team.”In his role as COO, Marini will oversee sales, recruiting, delivery, and operations, bringing alignment and execution across Tier4’s core business functions. “Matthew brings the kind of operational leadership that aligns teams, drives accountability, and strengthens execution across the business,” Robinson added.Marini brings deep experience leading high-performing teams and scaling operations across complex organizations. Known for his people-first leadership style, he has built a reputation for driving growth while developing teams and creating cultures rooted in accountability, trust, and performance.“I’m excited to join Tier4 Group at such a pivotal point in its growth journey,” said Marini. “Betsy and the leadership team have built a strong foundation, and I look forward to applying my experience to help scale the business and advance its growth strategy. We’ll do that with a people-first mindset, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional outcomes and experiences for our clients, candidates, and team.”Bouchard, who previously served as COO, will now focus on advancing Tier4 Group’s technology strategy, digital infrastructure, and AI capabilities. “Robert has been instrumental in shaping how we think about technology and innovation at Tier4 Group,” said Robinson. “This transition allows him to fully focus on building the digital and AI capabilities that will continue to differentiate us in the market.”Since joining the team in 2023, Robert has led Tier4 Group through a technology transformation, helping the organization remain at the forefront of AI and recruiting technologies that have positioned the firm for long-term growth.“I’m energized to step into the role of Chief Digital Officer at Tier4 Group at a moment when innovation, speed, and human-centered technology matter more than ever,” said Bouchard. “Our digital strategy is not about chasing tools, it’s about designing smarter systems, empowering our teams, and delivering measurable value for our clients and consultants. This transition allows us to accelerate how we apply AI, automation, and analytics across the enterprise while staying deeply committed to the people behind the work.”This transition to Chief Digital Officer will allow Bouchard to focus on scaling Tier4 Group’s digital infrastructure, advancing AI-enabled solutions, and building the foundation that supports future growth.“Getting this right is not just about org charts,” said Robinson. “It’s about making sure we have the right people in the right roles at the right time.”About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned staffing & recruitment firm connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill critical roles and execute projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for seven consecutive years on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Tier4 Group has also received multiple honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, including five consecutive Pacesetter Awards and recognition as one of Georgia's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.tier4group.com About RetainedRetained is a premier executive search firm specializing in placing senior leaders in the technology and non-profit sectors. Operating as a subsidiary of Tier4 Group and led by Tino Mantella, President & Managing Partner, Retained combines human expertise with AI and advanced recruitment technology to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking top executive talent. For more information, visit www.retained.com

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