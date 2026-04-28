industrial automation cable market analysis

The Business Research Company's Competitive Positioning in the Industrial Automation Cable Market: Who’s Gaining Ground?

Expected to grow to $12.49 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The industrial automation cable market is characterized by the presence of a diverse mix of global cable manufacturers and specialized connectivity solution providers catering to industrial environments. Companies are increasingly focusing on high-performance cable designs that support reliable data transmission, electromagnetic interference (EMI) resistance, flexibility, and durability under harsh operating conditions such as extreme temperatures, oil exposure, and continuous mechanical stress. Advancements in Industry 4.0, increasing adoption of robotics and smart manufacturing systems, and the growing need for high-speed communication protocols such as Ethernet/IP and PROFINET are driving innovation in cable materials, shielding technologies, and hybrid cable solutions. Emphasis on safety standards, fire resistance, and long operational life remains critical to maintaining competitive advantage. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on automation-driven growth, enhance product offerings, and establish strategic partnerships in the evolving industrial ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Industrial Automation Cable Market?

•According to our research, Prysmian Group led global sales in 2024 with a 8% market share. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of industrial automation cables, including control, instrumentation, and data cables designed for high-speed industrial communication and reliable performance in demanding environments. Its strong global manufacturing presence, continuous investment in advanced materials, and focus on digitalization and smart factory solutions reinforce its leadership in the market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Industrial Automation Cable Market?

Major companies operating in the industrial automation cable market are Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., LEONI AG, LS Cable & System, LAPP Holding AG, Fujikura Ltd., TKH Group NV, HELUKABEL GmbH, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Eland Cables Ltd., Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Cables Unlimited Inc., Borealis AG, Anixter International Inc., Zhejiang Zhaolong Interconnect Technology Co. Ltd., Southwire Company LLC, Cicoil LLC, Elettrotek Kabel S.p.A., Alpha Wire Company LLC, Zhejiang Wanma Co. Ltd., Lutze Inc., Teldor Cables & Systems Ltd., General Cable Corporation, MotionCables LLC, igus GmbH.

How Concentrated Is The Industrial Automation Cable Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 25% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate entry barriers driven by the need for compliance with stringent industrial standards, technological expertise in signal integrity and shielding, and the capability to deliver customized solutions for diverse industrial applications. Leading players such as Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., LEONI AG, LS Cable & System, LAPP Holding AG, Fujikura Ltd., TKH Group NV, HELUKABEL GmbH, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., and SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG maintain competitive positions through extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks, long-standing industrial partnerships, and continuous innovation in high-performance, durable, and application-specific cable solutions. With the rapid expansion of industrial automation, smart factories, and connected systems, these companies are expected to strengthen their market presence through technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and regional expansion initiatives.

•Leading companies include:

oPrysmian Group (8%)

oBelden Inc. (4%)

oLEONI AG (3%)

oLS Cable & System (3%)

oLAPP Holding AG (2%)

oFujikura Ltd. (2%)

oTKH Group NV (2%)

oHELUKABEL GmbH (1%)

oTPC Wire & Cable Corp. (0.3%)

oSAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG (0.3%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Industrial Automation Cable Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14732&type=smp&utm_source=OpenPR&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Industrial Automation Cable Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the industrial automation cable market include South32 Limited, Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Dow Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Arkema S.A., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

Who Are The Leading Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Industrial Automation Cable Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the industrial automation cable market include Anixter International Inc., Rexel Group, Sonepar Group, Wesco International Inc., Graybar Electric Company Inc., RS Group plc, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Radwell International LLC, Newark, and Heilind Electronics.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Industrial Automation Cable Market?

•Major end users in the industrial automation cable market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, and Larsen & Toubro Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Launch of high-precision robotic cable assemblies is transforming the industrial automation cable market by improving connectivity reliability, enabling seamless data and power transmission, and enhancing performance in advanced robotic and automated systems.

•Example: In January 2026, Robotics Cable Assembly, a US-based industrial wiring solutions company, launched a new line of high-precision robotic cable assemblies for advanced automation applications, including robotic arm harnesses, drag chain cables, sensor cables, and integrated power and signal transmission solutions.

•These assemblies feature ruggedized construction, high-flex life cycles, resistance to extreme temperatures and mechanical stress, and customized connector configurations, which enhance durability, ensure uninterrupted performance in continuous motion environments, and support the growing complexity and precision requirements of modern industrial automation and collaborative robotics systems.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Next-Generation Fiber-Optic Cables Enabling Ultra-High-Speed, Low-Latency Data Transmission For AI-Driven Applications

•Advancements In TSN-Compliant Ethernet Cables Supporting Deterministic And Real-Time Industrial Communication

•Ethernet-APL Cable Innovations Enhancing Compact Automation With High-Speed Single-Pair Connectivity

•XtendedFlex 178 Cable Launch Improving Durability And Flexibility For Motion-Intensive Robotics Applications

Access The Detailed Industrial Automation Cable Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-automation-cable-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.