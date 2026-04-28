Staats Jewelers Announces Historic Going Out of Business Sale After More Than 70 Years in Liberal, KS

Brent Staats

LIBERAL, KS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1955, Staats Jewelers has been a trusted part of the Liberal community, helping generations of customers celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. Now, after more than seven decades in business, the family owned jeweler has announced a historic going out of business sale.Staats Jewelers has deep roots dating back to the years following World War II, when founder Merle Staats attended the Kansas City School of Watch Making. In 1955, he established the business, building a reputation grounded in craftsmanship, quality, and trust.In 1993, the business was passed down to his son, Brent Staats, who has continued the family legacy while evolving the store’s focus. Under Brent’s leadership, Staats Jewelers became known for its specialization in loose diamonds, engagement rings, and diamond jewelry.“This store has been my life’s work,” said Brent Staats. “It has meant everything to serve this community and to be part of so many important milestones over the years.”Staats Jewelers has also been known for its hands-on approach, offering in-house services such as jewelry repair, sizing, engraving, and personalized customer care that has set it apart from larger retailers.Now, as Brent and his wife Carolina look ahead to the next chapter and plan to spend more time traveling, the decision has been made to close the store and liquidate the entire inventory.This limited time sale will feature significant savings across a wide range of fine jewelry, with a strong emphasis on bridal and engagement pieces, which represent a large portion of the store’s collection. Customers will also find a wide assortment of natural diamond jewelry and colored gemstone pieces.“This is a rare opportunity for customers to purchase high quality, natural diamond jewelry at meaningful savings,” added Staats.All merchandise will be sold on a first come, first-served basis, and once items are gone, they will not be replaced.With more than 70 years of history behind it, this sale marks the final chapter of a business that has become deeply rooted in the community.Customers are encouraged to visit early for the best selection and to take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity.For more information: http://www.staatsjewelers.com/index.html ###Location:205 North KansasLiberal, KS 67901(620) 624-3281Website: http://www.staatsjewelers.com/index.html About Staats JewelersStaats Jewelers has been in business since 1955. It all began after World War II, when Merle Staats attended the Kansas City School of Watch Making. At the time, Merle was also employed by Wilkins Jewelers in Liberal, Ks. He purchased the business in 1955 and in 1993, sold it to his son, Brent. Under Brent’s management, Staats Jewelers turned its focus to diamonds: loose diamonds, engagement sets, and diamond jewelry. Currently, Brent owns and operates the store, continuing in the footsteps of his father to uphold the fine tradition of Staats Jewelers.Contact:Emily SnellingLoudr Marketing Agencyemilys@loudr.agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.