Former Hollywood Filmmaker Flatlines for Three Minutes, Rebuilds Life, Hits #1 on Amazon

The Comeback Blueprint by Matt Farnsworth reached #1 on Amazon in multiple categories

A survival story turned strategy: How a three-minute flatline fueled a #1 blueprint for taking back a broken life.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Farnsworth was clinically dead for three minutes after a near-fatal car accident broke his neck and pulled him out of a Hollywood career, an addiction spiral, and the life he had built. Twelve years later, his book about what happened next, The Comeback Blueprint : A Battle Plan for Taking Back Your Life, has reached #1 on Amazon in multiple paid categories.But Farnsworth's story didn't begin with success. It began with collapse.After years of chasing success in Hollywood while battling addiction, rejection, and personal failure, his life reached a breaking point. A high-speed crash left him with a broken neck and no pulse. He was clinically dead for three minutes before being revived."That moment didn't save me," Farnsworth said. "It exposed everything I had been running from."What followed was not a sudden breakthrough, but a long and often painful process of rebuilding — mentally, physically, and spiritually. At rock bottom, Farnsworth was forced to confront addiction, identity, and the reality that the life he had built could no longer sustain him."You cannot rebuild what you refuse to admit is broken," Farnsworth said.That realization became the foundation for The Comeback Blueprint.The book has resonated across multiple categories, reaching #1 in Personal Success & Spirituality, Christian Leadership, Men's Personal Growth, and Men's Issues at the time of ranking.Unlike traditional self-help books, The Comeback Blueprint is grounded in lived experience at the edge of survival. Farnsworth writes from recovery, not theory — delivering the daily structure that sustained twelve years of sobriety."This isn't about feeling better," Farnsworth said. "It's about becoming someone different when your old life no longer works."Farnsworth brings a rare combination of creative and corporate experience. As an award-winning filmmaker, his documentary Dying for Meth won a Prism Award — alongside major networks including CBS, NBC, and CNN — and was distributed nationally by the National Association of Counties, where Farnsworth addressed more than 3,000 elected officials at the NACo Annual Conference. He is also a Tribeca Film Festival alumnus.After rebuilding his life, Farnsworth went on to lead digital initiatives at Transamerica, contributing to more than $2 billion in asset growth. But despite achieving corporate success, he ultimately walked away from that career to pursue a deeper calling — helping others rebuild their lives through his message, writing, and speaking.Now twelve years sober, Farnsworth speaks at churches, recovery centers, and leadership events nationwide. His message focuses on resilience, personal responsibility, and the reality that lasting transformation requires more than inspiration — it requires decisive action.Farnsworth is also the creator of the Armor Up App , a mobile app built to deliver the same daily structure that sustained his recovery — designed for the moments when discipline matters most."Rock bottom isn't your grave," Farnsworth said. "It's the place you decide whether you're going to stay there — or fight your way out. The same fire that burns you down can also light your way back."The Comeback Blueprint is available now on Amazon.

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