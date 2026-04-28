What's Done Is Done Brings 1920s Chicago Crime To Life In A Gritty Tale Of Power And Betrayal

What's Done Is Done by Louis Angellotti

Louis Angellotti delivers a suspense-filled historical crime novel set in Prohibition-era Chicagoland, where loyalty, ambition, and danger collide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Louis Angellotti presents What's Done Is Done: A story of organized crime; Chicagoland 1926, a gripping historical crime novel that immerses readers in the dangerous and complex world of Prohibition-era Chicago. Rich in atmosphere and tension, the story captures a time when ambition and survival often came at a deadly cost.

Set in Chicago’s Southland during 1926, the novel follows Sicilian mobster Tony Provenzano as he draws the ambitious Armando Massetti into a seemingly legitimate business venture. What begins as opportunity quickly evolves into a volatile landscape of crime, where murder, betrayal, and shifting loyalties define daily life. As Massetti becomes entangled in Provenzano’s operations, he is forced to walk a perilous line between allegiance to his new boss and loyalty to his true family, the Narduccis.

The narrative unfolds through a series of escalating conflicts that test Massetti’s judgment and resolve. Rivalries intensify as he navigates threats from dangerous figures such as Jim Lambisi and the calculating John Pramanti, each pursuing their own ambitions within the criminal underworld. Amid the chaos, a budding romance with Mafalda DiGianni adds emotional complexity, offering moments of connection in an otherwise unforgiving environment. The story builds toward a high-stakes climax, fueled by daring schemes, including a pivotal liquor heist that drives the tension to its breaking point.

Angellotti draws inspiration from the historical realities of organized crime during the Prohibition era, bringing authenticity and depth to the narrative. The book captures the grit and allure of the time, from smoky speakeasies to the shadowy dealings that shaped the criminal landscape. Through vivid storytelling, the author explores themes of power, loyalty, and the consequences of ambition, painting a nuanced portrait of individuals caught between survival and morality.

This novel appeals to readers who appreciate historical fiction grounded in crime and character-driven drama. Fans of organized crime stories and richly detailed period settings will find themselves drawn into the world Angellotti has created. The book offers both entertainment and insight, reflecting on the human motivations that drive individuals into dangerous paths.

Louis Angellotti brings a strong narrative voice to the genre, combining historical detail with compelling storytelling. His work reflects a deep interest in the complexities of crime and the individuals who navigate its risks, establishing him as a noteworthy contributor to historical crime fiction.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/00jtrOsl

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