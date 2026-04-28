316 Strategy Group Named Top Branding and Design Service 2026 by Retail Business Review Magazine

The 316 Strategy Group team celebrates national recognition after being named Top Branding and Design Service 2026 by Retail Business Review Magazine.

316 Strategy Group earns Top Branding and Design Service 2026 recognition from Retail Business Review Magazine for strategic branding and design excellence.

Strong branding is about positioning, clarity, and long-term business growth.” — Joseph Kenney, Founder and CEO of 316 Strategy Group

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry recognition highlights the firm’s excellence in branding strategy, graphic design, and growth-focused creative services for modern businesses. 316 Strategy Group , a branding, design, and growth marketing agency, announced today that it has been named Top Branding and Design Service 2026 by Retail Business Review Magazine in its upcoming annual edition, recognizing leading service providers shaping the future of retail and consumer brands.The recognition was based on nominations from qualified subscribers, along with evaluations conducted by the publication’s editorial team and advisory board.According to Charlotte Greene, Editorial Associate at Retail Business Review Magazine, 316 Strategy Group stood out for its “excellence, reliability, and lasting industry impact.”316 Strategy Group, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, was also identified as the sole recipient of the Top Branding and Design Service 2026 title in this issue. Founded by Joseph Kenney in 2011, 316 Strategy Group is a multi-award-winning digital media and marketing agency.“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Retail Business Review Magazine,” said Joseph Kenney, Founder and CEO of 316 Strategy Group. “Our team is passionate about helping companies build brands that customers trust, remember, and choose. Strong branding is not just about appearance—it is about positioning, clarity, and long-term business growth.”The agency provides branding and creative solutions, including brand strategy, logo design, visual identity systems, website design, packaging design, messaging development, and digital marketing execution.“Great branding gives businesses confidence in the marketplace,” said Elise Moulton, Graphic Designer and Branding Strategist at 316 Strategy Group. “When thoughtful design is paired with clear strategy, brands connect faster, stand out more effectively, and create stronger customer loyalty.”Retail Business Review Magazine reaches more than 85,000 qualified subscribers and delivers insights on industry trends, innovation, and services impacting retailers and consumer-facing organizations.This recognition reflects 316 Strategy Group’s continued commitment to helping businesses strengthen market presence, improve customer perception, and accelerate growth through strategic branding and design.For more information about 316 Strategy Group branding and design services, visit 316 Strategy Group.About 316 Strategy Group316 Strategy Group is a branding, marketing, and business growth agency helping businesses scale through strategic branding, website design, SEO, paid advertising, creative services, and measurable marketing systems.

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