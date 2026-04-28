fraud hunters market analysis

The Business Research Company's The Competitive Structure of the Fraud Hunters Market: Leaders and Emerging Players

Expected to grow to $19.38 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The fraud hunters market is dominated by a mix of global financial technology providers, fraud detection specialists, and data analytics firms. Companies are focusing on advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, real-time transaction monitoring, and behavioural analytics to enhance fraud detection accuracy and minimize financial risks. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, data security, seamless integration with financial systems, and continuous innovation remains central to maintaining competitive advantage. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving digital payments and financial services ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Fraud Hunters Market?

•According to our research, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The risk intelligence and analytics division of the company, which is directly involved in the fraud hunters market, provides advanced fraud detection, identity verification, and compliance solutions that support financial institutions, digital commerce platforms, and highly regulated industries in mitigating financial crime and ensuring secure transactions.

Who Are The Major Players In The Fraud Hunters Market?

Major companies operating in the fraud hunters market are LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., NICE Actimize, Experian Information Solutions Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fiserv Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Oracle Corporation, FeedzAI Inc., SAP SE, Equifax Inc., Sift Science Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, BioCatch Ltd., Riskified Ltd., National Cash Register Corporation, Securonix Inc., SEON Technologies Ltd., Forter Ltd., Featurespace Limited, Signifyd Inc., Kount Inc., Hawk AI GmbH, Outseer Inc., Cleafy S.p.A, SentiLink Corp., Broadcom Inc., DataVisor Inc., SardineAI Corp.

How Concentrated Is The Fraud Hunters Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects relatively low entry barriers compared to highly regulated industries, along with the presence of numerous specialized fraud detection solution providers and fintech firms offering niche capabilities. Companies such as LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., NICE Actimize, Experian Information Solutions Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fiserv Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Oracle Corporation, FeedzAI Inc., and SAP SE hold notable positions through advanced analytics platforms, AI-driven fraud detection technologies, and strong integration capabilities across banking and financial ecosystems. As demand for real-time fraud prevention, digital payment security, and regulatory compliance increases, continuous innovation, partnerships, and expansion of AI and machine learning capabilities are expected to intensify competition and gradually consolidate market share among leading players.

•Leading companies include:

oLexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc. (5%)

oNICE Actimize (4%)

oExperian Information Solutions Inc. (3%)

oFair Isaac Corporation (2%)

oFiserv Inc. (1%)

oFidelity National Information Services Inc. (1%)

oACI Worldwide Inc. (1%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oFeedzAI Inc. (1%)

oSAP SE (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Fraud Hunters Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the fraud hunters market include Palantir Technologies Inc., Snowflake Inc., Databricks Inc., Splunk Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, Informatica Inc., Cloudera Inc., NICE Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., Pegasystems Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Alteryx Inc., QlikTech International AB, Fractal Analytics Inc., Mu Sigma Inc., LatentView Analytics Corporation, ThoughtSpot Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Domino Data Lab Inc., Zest AI Inc., and Feedzai Inc.

Who Are The Leading Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Fraud Hunters Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the fraud hunters market include LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Experian plc, TransUnion LLC, Equifax Inc., Refinitiv Limited, RELX plc, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, NTT DATA Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Atos SE, CGI Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, KPMG International Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Fraud Hunters Market?

•Major end users in the fraud hunters market include JPMorgan Chase and Co., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo and Company, HSBC Holdings plc, Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc., Block Inc., Stripe Inc., Adyen NV, Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, eBay Inc., Shopify Inc., Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Razorpay Software Private Limited, PhonePe Private Limited, and Revolut Ltd.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Expanding adoption of AI-assisted scam detection platforms is transforming the fraud hunters market by enhancing consumer protection, reducing exposure to financial fraud, and strengthening trust in digital financial services.

•Example: In December 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched “Firm Checker,” a consumer-facing tool that enables users to verify whether a financial services firm is authorised, check permissions, and validate contact details to avoid fraudulent investment or pension schemes.

•Its focus on AI-driven verification, improved regulatory oversight, and real-time consumer engagement enhances fraud prevention capabilities, increases awareness, and supports stronger operational efficiency and financial safety across the ecosystem.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Strengthening Real-Time Fraud Detection Through Collaborative Data-Sharing Networks In Automotive Lending

•Enhancing Fraud Prevention Accuracy Using Generative AI-Powered Predictive Scoring Platforms

•Advancing Customer Protection Through Generative AI-Based Behavioural Intelligence Solutions

•Improving Fraud Prevention Efficiency With AI-Driven Automated Scam Blocking Technologies

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