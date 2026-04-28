HagEstad Law Group Announces New Arizona License for Attorney Michael P. HagEstad

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HagEstad Law Group, PLLC announces that Michael P. HagEstad has been admitted to the State Bar of Arizona. His State Bar of Arizona bar number is 041189.Michael serves as an associate attorney at HagEstad Law Group and focuses his practice on insurance defense litigation . He is now licensed in both Montana and Arizona, with the Arizona admission signaling the next stage of his legal career.This announcement marks a proud moment for the firm and for Michael, who earned his J.D. from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana and his undergraduate degree in economics from Hillsdale College. A Missoula native, he has built his early practice with HagEstad Law Group while working toward admission in Arizona.“Michael worked hard for this result, and we are proud to announce his admission to the Arizona Bar,” said G. Patrick HagEstad , managing partner of HagEstad Law Group.Michael’s Arizona admission adds another Arizona-licensed attorney to HagEstad Law Group’s roster and strengthens the firm’s presence in Surprise. The firm maintains offices in Surprise, Arizona, and Missoula, Montana, and represents clients in matters that include estate and probate law, civil litigation, business law, real estate law, and insurance defense.For HagEstad Law Group, this is both a personnel update and a firm milestone. Arizona admission allows Michael to take on work in the state as a fully licensed attorney and expands the firm’s attorney bench in Arizona. It also reflects the firm’s continued growth across its Arizona and Montana offices.Michael’s admission comes as HagEstad Law Group continues to build a team of attorneys licensed across multiple jurisdictions. His practice in insurance defense litigation adds to the firm’s broader work for clients in Arizona and Montana, and his Arizona license gives the firm another attorney formally admitted to practice in the state.HagEstad Law Group is formally announcing Michael’s Arizona admission, effective with bar number 041189, and welcomes him to the firm’s Arizona attorney roster.About HagEstad Law Group, PLLCHagEstad Law Group, PLLC is a bi-state law firm with offices in Surprise, Arizona, and Missoula, Montana. The firm represents clients in estate and probate matters, civil litigation, business law, real estate law, insurance defense, professional liability, and related disputes. With attorneys licensed in Arizona and Montana, HagEstad Law Group continues to expand its bench across both states while serving individuals, families, businesses, and insurers in a wide range of legal matters. More information is available at HagEstad Law Group.

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