90% of Startups Struggle to Reach the Right Investors - Prime Shark Introduces Structured Capital Access

Platform reduces unstructured investor outreach by connecting 1,000+ startups to 500+ verified investors through structured matching.

Founders spend months reaching investors without clear alignment. This infrastructure replaces that uncertainty with structured access to verified investors through AI matching.” — Abhijit Bhattacharjee

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prime Shark , a capital discovery and structured business ecosystem platform operated by Elite Shark Ventures FZCO, announced Thursday the introduction of its structured capital access infrastructure designed to improve how founders connect with investors across global markets.For many founders, raising capital remains a prolonged and uncertain process. Weeks and months are often spent identifying investors, sending outreach and pitching without clarity on alignment. In many cases, access depends less on business fundamentals and more on proximity to the right networks.The Prime Shark addresses this gap through a startup investor matching platform that connects founders to verified investment opportunities based on sector, funding stage, geography and strategic fit. All participants undergo identity and business verification before entering the ecosystem.Since launching in 2025, the platform has facilitated more funding and includes more than 1,000 registered startups and 500 verified investors.The platform provides founders with filtered investor access based on predefined investment criteria rather than open directories or unstructured outreach. This approach is intended to reduce time spent on mismatched conversations and improve the efficiency of capital discovery.The Prime Shark operates across GCC, MENA, South Asia, ASEAN and Africa, enabling founders to access cross-border capital without dependence on geography-specific networks. The platform is available on web and mobile applications. Founder registration is open at app.theprimeshark.com About The Prime SharkThe Prime Shark is a Dubai-headquartered capital discovery and structured business ecosystem platform operated by Elite Shark Ventures FZCO. Founded in 2024, the platform connects verified entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and trade partners through AI-powered matching and cross-border growth infrastructure. The platform enables access to verified investment opportunities through a unified startup investor matching platform.Media ContactThe Prime Shark | Elite Shark VenturesDubai, United Arab Emiratesinfo@theprimeshark.com

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