artificial intelligence chip market share

The Business Research Company's Market Leadership Battle in the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Key Players and Strategies

Expected to grow to $223.95 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial intelligence (AI) chip market is characterized by intense competition among leading semiconductor companies, hyperscale cloud providers, and specialized AI accelerator developers. Companies are focusing on high-performance computing architectures, advanced process nodes, heterogeneous integration, energy-efficient designs, and optimized chip-to-software ecosystems to enhance AI training and inference capabilities. Increasing demand for generative AI, data center acceleration, edge AI deployment, and autonomous systems is driving innovation in GPUs, ASICs, FPGAs, and custom AI processors. Emphasis on scalability, low latency, power efficiency, and seamless integration with AI frameworks remains critical for competitive differentiation. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on rapid advancements, strategic collaborations, and expanding AI-driven application areas across industries.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

•According to our research, NVIDIA Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 25% market share. The company’s data center and AI segment, which is directly involved in the artificial intelligence chip market, offers a comprehensive portfolio of GPUs, AI accelerators, networking solutions, and software platforms such as CUDA that support high-performance AI training, inference, large language models, and generative AI workloads across cloud, enterprise, and edge environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence chip market are NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Apple Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mediatek Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), NXP Semiconductors N.V, Micron Technology Inc., Baidu Inc., Arm Ltd., BrainChip Holdings Ltd., LG Corporation, MemryX Inc., Mythic Inc., CEVA Inc., NeuReality Ltd., Vinova Pte Ltd., Cerebras Systems Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

•The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 53% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological entry barriers, driven by the need for advanced semiconductor design capabilities, access to cutting-edge fabrication nodes, high capital investment, and strong software-hardware ecosystem integration. Leading players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Apple Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Mediatek Inc. hold significant market shares through their robust AI chip portfolios, proprietary architectures, vertically integrated capabilities, and strategic presence across data centers, cloud computing, edge AI, and consumer devices. As demand for generative AI, high-performance computing, autonomous systems, and edge intelligence continues to rise, continuous innovation in chip design, strategic partnerships with cloud providers, and expansion of manufacturing and R&D capabilities are expected to further strengthen the competitive positioning of these key players in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oNVIDIA Corporation (25%)

oAdvanced Micro Devices Inc. (6%)

oIntel Corporation (6%)

oBroadcom Inc. (4%)

oAlphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (3%)

oApple Inc. (3%)

oQualcomm Technologies Inc. (2%)

oSamsung Electronics Co Ltd. (2%)

oHuawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (2%)

oMediatek Inc. (0.5%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the artificial intelligence chip market include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), GlobalFoundries Inc., United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Lam Research Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., SUMCO Corporation, JSR Corporation, KLA Corporation, Linde plc.

Who Are The Leading Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the artificial intelligence chip market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., WPG Holdings Limited, Future Electronics Inc., TTI Inc., Richardson Electronics Ltd., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., Premier Farnell, Sager Electronics, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, RS Group plc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

•Major end users in the artificial intelligence chip market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Tesla Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Bosch Group, Cisco Systems Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Energy-efficient processors are transforming the artificial intelligence chip market by enabling high-performance AI capabilities in consumer devices while significantly reducing power consumption and extending battery life.

•Example: In March 2026, Qualcomm Incorporated launched its snapdragon wear elite chip at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, designed for next-generation wearable devices such as smart glasses, pins, and pendants.

•Its advanced three-nanometer architecture, integrated neural processing units, and support for on-device AI workloads enhance real-time data processing, improve energy efficiency, and reduce reliance on cloud infrastructure, strengthening edge AI capabilities in consumer electronics.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Energy-Efficient On-Premise AI Solutions Enhancing Cost Optimization And Performance

•High-Performance Processors Driving Faster Deployment Of Large-Scale AI Models

•Advanced AI Chips Supporting Reduced Dependence On Foreign Hardware Ecosystems

•Data Center AI Processors Improving Operational Efficiency And Lowering Costs

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