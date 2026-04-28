Orange Marketing Hosts Live Session on What's Working in AEO for B2B, With HubSpot Prompt Visibility Demo

Live Session: AEO Playbook for B2B, With HubSpot Prompt Visibility Demo

The AEO Playbook: What’s Working + HubSpot’s New Prompt Visibility Tools features client case studies, practical tips, and a live demo for B2B Marketers.

Most B2B brands are invisible to AI search, optimizing fading channels while buyers using tools like Claude and ChatGPT are never referred to their site. Failing to adapt means losing business.” — Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a top-10 Diamond HubSpot Partner specializing in B2B revenue operations and marketing execution, today announced an upcoming live session focused on one of the biggest developments affecting B2B growth: how buyers are increasingly using AI-powered answer engines to research vendors, compare options, and shape shortlists before visiting websites or speaking with sales.The live session, " The AEO Playbook: What’s Working + HubSpot’s New Prompt Visibility Tools ," will take place on Friday, May 15, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. The presentation will be led by Orange Marketing's CEO Rebecca Gonzalez and RevOps Director Kirill Ougarov, who will conduct a live demo of HubSpot’s newly launched prompt visibility tools.As buyer behavior changes, traditional search alone is no longer enough to protect brand visibility. More prospects are turning to tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini for recommendations and market summaries, which means brands need to understand how they appear inside AI-generated answers, not just in standard search results.This session is designed to help B2B marketers understand the changes, relay what Orange Marketing is seeing in the field, and provide practical steps to help brands improve visibility in AI-driven discovery. Drawing from Orange Marketing’s own experience, client work, and real-world case studies, Rebecca will share what teams are testing right now, where common gaps are showing up, and which trust-building signals appear to matter most.Kirill's live demo will give attendees a first look at HubSpot’s new prompt visibility tools, which are tailored to help marketers monitor how their brand shows up across AI-powered search experiences and identify new opportunities to improve presence over time. Beyond the demo, the session will explore why AI-driven discovery matters strategically and how HubSpot is beginning to respond inside Marketing Hub.“B2B marketers are realizing that brand visibility now extends far beyond traditional SEO,” said Rebecca. “Buyers are using AI tools to shape opinions and shortlists before they ever reach company websites. Our goal is for every attendee to walk away with a clearer picture of where they stand and a few things they can act on right away.”This session is geared toward B2B marketers, revenue operations leaders, and growth teams who want a clearer understanding of how AI-driven discovery is changing visibility, content strategy, and demand generation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a 30 minute live Q&A.TITLE: The AEO Playbook: What’s Working + HubSpot’s New Prompt Visibility ToolsFORMAT: Live Session with Real Client Case Studies, Live Demo, and Audience Q&ADATE: Friday, May 15TIME: 10:00 AM PT | 1:00 PM ETPRESENTERS: Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange Marketing; Kirill Ougarov, RevOps Director, Orange MarketingRegistration is now open. To reserve your spot, visit https://info.orangemarketing.com/aeo-playbook-what-is-working-hubspot-new-prompt-visibility-tool About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B and Nonprofit Revenue Operations and Marketing / GTM execution. With 150+ five-star reviews, Orange provides expertise in CRM migrations, remediations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps. Orange Marketing helps B2Bs and NonProfits grow with HubSpot by offering implementation, optimization, and operational support across all Hubs: Sales, Marketing, Content and Service (Help Desk).For more information, visit https://www.orangemarketing.com

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