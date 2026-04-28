Orloff Jewelers Announces Remodeling Sale Ahead of Store Expansion

The Orloff Family

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 70 years, Orloff Jewelers has been part of life’s most meaningful moments for families throughout the Fresno community. Now, as the third-generation, family-owned jeweler prepares to renovate and expand its Fig Garden Village showroom, the store is inviting clients to celebrate its legacy with a special Remodeling Sale open to the public beginning May 1.Founded in 1955, Orloff Jewelers has built its reputation on exceptional craftsmanship, trusted relationships, and a deeply personal approach to fine jewelry. As the store prepares to refresh its space and introduce new collections in the months ahead, the Remodeling Sale offers shoppers a rare opportunity to discover select pieces from the store’s current inventory before the transformation begins, with savings up to 60% off select merchandise.“For three generations, our family has believed that Orloff Jewelers is about more than jewelry, it’s about people and the moments we share together,” said Mary Ann Orloff. “This remodeling sale is a way for us to celebrate that relationship with our community while we prepare the store for its next phase.”During the event, guests will find exceptional values across a wide selection of fine jewelry, engagement rings, and luxury timepieces. Many pieces will be specially priced as the store prepares to make room for new designs and collections arriving with the renovated showroom.The upcoming remodel will introduce an elevated client experience, including expanded showroom space, a new watch boutique, and enhanced areas designed for private consultations and personalized service. When complete, the newly renovated space will offer a truly one-of-a-kind destination for fine jewelry in Fresno, thoughtfully designed to reflect the Orloff family’s commitment to craftsmanship, hospitality, and exceptional service. The Orloff team looks forward to welcoming loyal clients back into the space and sharing the new showroom with the public following the completion of the renovation.“This evolution reflects our commitment to continually enhancing the experience we offer our clients,” Maxwell Orloff said. “We’re excited to invite the community to celebrate with us and discover pieces they’ll treasure for years to come.”Clients are encouraged to visit early to explore the selection while it lasts.Special Store Hours During the Sale:Monday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pmSunday, May 10: ClosedSaturday, May 16 - Sunday, May 17: Closed###Location:770 W. Show Avenue, #101Fresno, CA 93704Phone: 559-221-6622Website: https://www.orloffjewelers.com/ About Orloff JewelersFounded in 1955, Orloff Jewelers is a third-generation, family-owned jewelry store known for exceptional craftsmanship, trusted relationships, and a deep commitment to the Fresno community. Today the store operates from its flagship showroom in Fig Garden Village and continues to serve generations of clients with integrity, expertise, and a highly personalized experience.Media Contact:Kathleen Pricekathleen@orloffjewelers.com

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