Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Who’s Leading the Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market? A Deep Dive into Competitive Positioning

Expected to grow to $16.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market is dominated by a mix of global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and specialized bioconjugation service providers. Companies are focusing on advanced linker-payload technologies, high-containment manufacturing capabilities, scalable production processes, and stringent regulatory compliance to strengthen market presence and ensure product safety and efficacy. Emphasis on technological expertise, capacity expansion, strategic collaborations, and end-to-end service integration remains central to maintaining competitive advantage. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, innovation in targeted therapies, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving oncology and biopharmaceutical sectors.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market?

•According to our research, Lonza Group AG led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s contract development and manufacturing division, actively engaged in the antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market, offers integrated services including bioconjugation, cytotoxic payload handling, and aseptic fill-finish capabilities that support oncology therapeutics development and commercialization under highly regulated conditions.

Who Are The Major Players In The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market?

Major companies operating in the antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market are Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., Samsung Biologics Co., Merck KGaA, Recipharm AB, Sterling Pharma Solutions Limited, Curia Global Inc., Formosa Laboratories Inc., EirGenix Inc., Cerbios-Pharma SA, Alcami Corporation, Avid Bioservices Inc., Creative Biolabs Inc., BioVectra Inc., Axplora Group GmbH, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd., Abzena PLC

How Concentrated Is The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 10% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological complexity alongside increasing participation from specialized contract manufacturing organizations, driven by rising demand for targeted biologics, flexible manufacturing capabilities, and cost-efficient outsourcing models. Leading players such as Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Recipharm AB, Sterling Pharma Solutions Limited, Curia Global Inc., Formosa Laboratories Inc., and EirGenix Inc. hold relatively smaller individual market shares due to the presence of numerous regional and niche service providers offering antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development and manufacturing services. As demand for oncology-focused therapeutics, advanced conjugation technologies, and scalable biomanufacturing solutions grows, strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and capacity expansions are expected to enhance competitive dynamics and gradually consolidate portions of the market.

•Leading companies include:

oLonza Group AG (2%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (2%)

oCatalent Inc. (2%)

oSamsung Biologics Co. Ltd. (1%)

oMerck KGaA (1%)

oRecipharm AB (1%)

oSterling Pharma Solutions Limited (1%)

oCuria Global Inc. (1%)

oFormosa Laboratories Inc. (0.2%)

oEirGenix Inc. (0.2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market include Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Cytiva, Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ajinomoto Bio Pharma Services Inc., WuXi AppTec Co Ltd, Cambrex Corporation, Sterling Pharma Solutions Limited, Johnson Matthey Plc, Piramal Pharma Limited, Novasep Holding SAS, CordenPharma International GmbH, Almac Group Limited, BioVectra Inc., Cerbios Pharma SA, BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA, Regis Technologies Inc., ChemPartner, Syngene International Limited, Laurus Labs Limited, Divis Laboratories Limited, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited, and Anthem Biosciences Private Limited.

Who Are The Leading Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market include Avantor Inc., VWR International LLC, Univar Solutions Inc., Brenntag SE, IMCD NV, DKSH Holding Ltd., Azelis Group NV, Barentz International BV, Biotage AB, Repligen Corporation, Pall Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., LGC Limited, MP Biomedicals LLC, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Bachem Holding AG, PeproTech Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., and Nordmann Rassmann GmbH.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market?

•Major end users in the antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market include F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Seagen Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, Mersana Therapeutics Inc., Sutro Biopharma Inc., Zymeworks Inc., BeiGene Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., LegoChem Biosciences Inc., and Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Expanding end-to-end integrated ADC/XDC solutions is transforming the antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market by enhancing production efficiency, increasing capacity, and enabling seamless development from antibody drug substance to finished drug product.

•Example: In March 2025, ChemExpress launched its Chongqing Haoyuan Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. GMP facility, a 56,000m² site dedicated to ADC/XDC contract development and manufacturing, offering 8,000-litre antibody drug substance capacity, over 80 payloads and 400 linkers, multiple bioconjugation techniques, and up to 2 million bottles annually.

•Its integrated manufacturing capabilities, broad payload-linker portfolio, and scalable bioconjugation technologies accelerate clinical development timelines, support global biopharmaceutical innovation, and strengthen the commercialization of next-generation ADC/XDC therapeutics.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Enhancing ADC Manufacturing Flexibility Through Adoption Of Single-Use Reactor Technologies

•Accelerating ADC Production And Commercialization With Advanced GMP-Compliant DP3 Facilities

•Strengthening End-To-End ADC Manufacturing Capabilities Through Full-Scale Facility Expansion

•Expanding ADC Production Capacity Through Advanced Manufacturing Suites And Integrated Solutions

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