Independent Research Firm Names SBS a Strong Performer in Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q2 2026

PARIS, FRANCE, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS, a global leader in banking and financial technology, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q2 2026, acknowledging its SBS Digital Banking Suite among the market’s most significant solutions

SBS Digital Banking Suite is a connected, composable platform that helps financial institutions design, launch, and continuously improve digital journeys across retail and business banking. It delivers seamless onboarding, AI-enhanced customer experiences, and embedded finance capabilities that deepen relationships and unlock new revenue streams. Built on a cloud-native, API-first architecture with low-code/no-code configurability, banks can go live in as little as 90 days across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients include BPCE Group (including Natixis), Fransabank, and Fiducial, with a growing footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“SBS’s strategy emphasizes helping banks navigate waves of change, such as the shifts to open banking, embedded finance, and, more recently, AI. Its roadmap is a strength, as it’s more agile, iterative, and transparent than other vendors. SBS’ value proposition combines OOTB journeys with app extensibility, and its innovation and adoption strategies focus on time to value for banks,” said the report, authored by Forrester Principal Analyst Peter Wannemacher.

“To us, this recognition validates our trajectory. Our ambition was clear when we launched SBS Digital Banking Suite: to build one of the world’s leading digital banking platforms. We remain committed to combining powerful out-of-the-box capabilities with the flexibility to build, extend, and personalize, through low-code, integrations, and AI. As generative and agentic AI reshape digital banking, agility will be critical, and our roadmap reflects that ambition. Our clients continue to guide us in this journey, helping us evolve the platform to meet rapidly changing needs,” said Hassan Nasser, Deputy General Manager, SBS Digital Banking Suite.

The Forrester Wave is one of the technology industry’s most respected independent assessments, evaluating vendors on current offering, strategy, and customer feedback to help financial institutions select the right platform partner for their needs.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitise operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognised as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

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