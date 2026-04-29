Prime Shark Builds AI-Powered Capital Infrastructure Connecting Startups and Investors Across GCC, MENA, ASEAN & Africa

AI-powered capital matching platform connects 1,000+ startups with 500+ verified investors, improving access to high-quality deal flow.

Capital discovery has remained dependent on fragmented and unverified networks. This infrastructure connects investors to verified investment opportunities through AI-powered matching across markets.” — Abhijit Bhattacharjee

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prime Shark , a capital discovery and business ecosystem platform operated by Elite Shark Ventures FZCO, announced Thursday the expansion of its AI-powered capital infrastructure connecting startups and investors across GCC, MENA, South Asia, ASEAN and Africa.The platform operates as a startup investor matching platform designed to connect verified entrepreneurs with verified investors through AI-powered precision matching and structured verification. Since launching in 2025, The Prime Shark has facilitated more fundings across more than 1,000 registered startups and 500 verified investors.The infrastructure enables access to verified investment opportunities across multiple cross-border growth markets. Investors can filter opportunities by sector, funding stage, geography and verified business credentials. All participants undergo identity and business verification before entering the ecosystem.The Prime Shark addresses inefficiencies in capital discovery, where fragmented networks and unverified deal flow limit investor access to credible opportunities. The platform centralizes capital access, verification and matching within a single ecosystem.The platform integrates capital discovery, cross-border trade enablement and mentorship within one system. Founders gain access to structured capital introduction, while investors receive filtered, verification-backed deal flow aligned to predefined investment criteria.The Prime Shark operates across multiple growth corridors including the Gulf Cooperation Council, broader Middle East and North Africa region, South Asia, ASEAN and selected African markets. The company said the expansion is intended to provide investors with consistent access to cross-border opportunities without reliance on geography-specific networks.The platform is available on web and mobile applications. Registration is open at app.theprimeshark.com About The Prime SharkThe Prime Shark is a Dubai-headquartered capital discovery and structured business ecosystem platform operated by Elite Shark Ventures FZCO. Founded in 2024, the platform connects verified entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and trade partners through AI-powered matching and cross-border growth infrastructure across GCC, MENA, South Asia, ASEAN and Africa. The platform enables access to verified investment opportunities through a unified startup investor matching platform.Media ContactThe Prime Shark | Elite Shark VenturesDubai, United Arab Emiratesinfo@theprimeshark.com

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