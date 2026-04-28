Central Florida Price-Reduced Inventory Contracts 8.87% in One Week, Volusia Leads Shift

Price Cuts Brenden Rendo | 407-616-9019 Orlando Area Price Cuts Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Active price reductions across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties fell from 1,455 to 1,326 listings in seven days

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homes In Orlando Team today released its weekly Central Florida Price Reduction Report, showing a meaningful contraction in distressed and aggressively repriced inventory across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties for the week ending April 26, 2026.

Active price-reduced listings across the four-county region declined to 1,326, down from 1,455 the prior week — an 8.87% week-over-week contraction. The weighted average reduction also tightened from 5.09% to 3.53%, a signal that either the most aggressively cut listings cleared the pool or spring buyer demand absorbed inventory before further reductions were necessary.

Four-County Snapshot, Week Ending April 26, 2026

County Active Listings Avg Reduction 60+ DOM Share WoW Change

Orange 538 3.67% 47.00% -52 (-8.81%)

Seminole 168 4.01% 52.40% +6 (+3.70%)

Volusia 305 3.10% 49.20% -21 (-6.44%)

Lake 315 3.44% 57.10% -62 (-16.45%)

Total 1,326 3.53% (wtd) 50.49% (wtd) -129 (-8.87%)

Volusia County Leads the Shift

Volusia County recorded the most significant week-over-week movement of any tracked county. The share of listings sitting 60 days or longer fell from 60.40% to 49.20% — an 11.20 percentage point drop in seven days. The average reduction in Volusia compressed sharply from 6.66% to 3.10%, indicating the most distressed listings cleared the pool and what remains is more carefully priced. New Smyrna Beach remains the long-DOM coastal subset, with 57 listings averaging 156 days on market.

Lake County Diverges

While Orange, Seminole, and Volusia saw their stale-inventory share decrease or hold, Lake County's 60-plus DOM share grew from 51.20% to 57.10%. Lake also posted the steepest listing-count decline at -16.45% week over week. The average reduction in Lake barely moved (from 3.66% to 3.44%), suggesting departing listings either went pending or were withdrawn rather than aggressively repriced. Clermont leads Lake with 67 listings averaging 3.44% off and 102 days on market; Leesburg posts the deepest Lake cuts at 4.15% off across 52 listings.

Orange and Seminole

Orange County's 60-plus DOM share dropped from 53.90% to 47.00%, reflecting meaningful turnover. Within Orange, Orlando city carries 321 listings averaging 3.69% off and 96 days on market, while Winter Garden's 68 listings show shallower 2.37% cuts but tighter 72-day DOM — the same county displaying two distinct submarket dynamics.

Seminole County was the only Central Florida county where the price-reduced pool grew week over week, adding 6 listings. Its 60-plus DOM share climbed from 46.90% to 52.40%, a metric the team will monitor in coming weekly prints. Sanford remains the deepest leverage pool in Seminole at 51 listings, 4.10% off, and 104 days on market.

Quote

"There are weeks when the Central Florida market reads as a slow drift, and there are weeks when something genuinely moves. This was the second kind," said Brenden Rendo, REALTOR with The Homes In Orlando Team. "Volusia's days-on-market improvement is the leading indicator to watch. If it holds for two more weekly prints, the leverage window for buyers is closing fastest there. Lake County is the mirror image — if its growing stale share persists, Lake becomes the negotiation environment of the four counties."

Implications by Audience

Buyers: The published average reduction is the floor of negotiation, not the ceiling. The 60-plus days-on-market segment is where the real negotiation room sits in every county.

Sellers: The 30-day comp window now matters more than the 90-day. Listings that sit 60-plus days are increasingly being used as leverage by buyers against newer inventory.

Investors: Volusia's DOM compression and Lake's stale-share expansion are the two leading indicators of where leverage is closing and where it is opening across the four-county region.

Data Access

City-level breakdowns of every active reduction, including days on market and property mix, are published on the company's county pages:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team, led by REALTOR Brenden Rendo, serves buyers, sellers, and investors across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties in Central Florida. The team publishes a weekly data-driven price reduction report tracking active reductions, days on market, and submarket-level pricing dynamics across the four-county region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.