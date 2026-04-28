Betrayed by Love and Faith by Dr. Marcus Anderson Explores the Emotional Cost of Broken Trust and Spiritual Reckoning

Betrayed by Love and Faith by Dr. Marcus Anderson Author Dr. Marcus Anderson QR Code TikTok QR Code Facebook QR Code Instagram

Dr. Marcus Anderson presents a deeply reflective story about marriage, faith, and the difficult path toward healing after betrayal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Marcus Anderson offers a powerful and emotionally resonant narrative in Betrayed by Love and Faith: A Journey Through Broken Trust. Inspired by lived experiences, the book explores the quiet unraveling of a marriage and the spiritual and emotional reckoning that follows when trust is shattered.

At the center of the story is Terrence Wint, a man who has built his life on loyalty, devotion, and faith. As a husband, father of five, and committed believer, Terrence believes that love is sustained through sacrifice and perseverance. From the outside, his marriage to Leslie appears stable, with the couple maintaining the image of a united family while raising their children and managing daily responsibilities.

Behind closed doors, however, their relationship has begun to drift into silence. Intimacy fades, unresolved tensions linger, and emotional distance slowly replaces connection. Terrence continues to carry the weight of responsibility, convincing himself that strength means enduring hardship without complaint.

As he pours himself into work, family duties, and spiritual devotion, he struggles with a growing sense of loneliness and disconnection. What he cannot fully acknowledge is the gradual erosion of trust within his own home. While Terrence believes that commitment and faith will eventually restore what has been lost, the truth waiting beneath the surface proves far more painful.

When betrayal finally emerges, it does not appear as a single moment but as a painful revelation that forces Terrence to confront the fragile foundations of the life he believed he had built. The discovery shakes not only his marriage but also his relationships with friends, family, and the spiritual community that once anchored his identity. As secrets unravel and loyalties collapse, Terrence finds himself caught between anger and grief, faith and doubt. Turning to scripture for guidance, he struggles with the tension between forgiveness and the natural human desire for justice.

Betrayed by Love and Faith is a deeply introspective exploration of how betrayal reshapes a person’s understanding of love, loyalty, and faith. Through Terrence’s journey, Dr. Marcus Anderson invites readers to reflect on the fragile nature of trust and the difficult process of healing when the foundations of life begin to crack.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/03uEJTw7

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