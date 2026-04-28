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The Business Research Company's Z-Wave Products Market anticipated to expand to $13.75 Billion by 2030, growing at an 11.9% CAGR.

Expected to grow to $13.76 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Z-Wave products market is gaining significant traction as smart home technology becomes increasingly mainstream. With rising consumer interest in home automation and enhanced security, this sector is set for remarkable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Strong Market Growth Expected for Z-Wave Products from 2025 to 2030

The Z-Wave products market has seen rapid expansion recently, with its size projected to rise from $7.85 billion in 2025 to $8.77 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the increasing use of smart home devices, heightened consumer awareness regarding home security, ongoing residential construction and renovations, advancements in wireless communication protocols, and the widening adoption of energy management solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to accelerate further, reaching an estimated $13.76 billion by 2030 with an expected CAGR of 11.9%. The forecast growth is fueled by the expanding use of automation in commercial and healthcare sectors, deeper integration with AI-powered home assistants, growing demand for energy-efficient smart products, broader implementation of IoT-enabled Z-Wave hubs, and a stronger emphasis on interoperability across diverse smart devices. Noteworthy trends include the rising use of Z-Wave sensors for enhanced home security, increased demand for smart lighting and energy controllers, proliferation of Z-Wave smart locks integrated with home automation, growth in remote monitoring and control technologies, and a focus on ensuring compatibility among multiple devices.

Download a free sample of the z-wave products market report:

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Understanding Z-Wave Products and Their Role in Smart Home Connectivity

Z-Wave products consist of wireless communication devices that utilize the Z-Wave protocol to enable seamless connectivity within smart home and building automation systems. Their main function is to provide secure and interoperable control over lighting, security, and energy management systems, allowing different smart devices to operate together in a cohesive network.

Internet of Things (IoT) Adoption as a Driving Force Behind Z-Wave Market Expansion

The surge in IoT adoption is a key factor propelling the Z-Wave products market forward. IoT refers to a network of interconnected physical devices embedded with sensors and software, which collect and exchange data via the internet. The growing use of IoT is driven by increasing demand for real-time data and automation, helping organizations improve efficiency and make informed decisions. Z-Wave devices support IoT by offering a standardized, low-latency wireless protocol that enables multiple smart devices to connect directly and function together within a scalable mesh network.

For example, in October 2025, IoT Analytics, a German market intelligence firm, projected that connected IoT devices would surge from around 14 billion in 2025 to about 39 billion by 2030. This dramatic rise illustrates how expanding IoT adoption is accelerating demand for Z-Wave products.

View the full z-wave products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/z-wave-products-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential in Z-Wave Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Z-Wave products market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the evolving landscape.

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