Identity Stolen, Millions Lost—Tony Toste Fights Back With Debut Album

Tony Toste

After identity theft and alleged millions lost!

I’m not just releasing an album—I’m reclaiming my voice, my name, and my story through every song I write and perform.” — Tony Toste

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Toste, known for 15 years in TV and film, announces his debut album under his name, Tony Toste. After three hit singles—“God’s Country,” “God’s Wrath,” and “A Man’s Man”—he’s releasing a full-length album. The country portion is rich with lone cowboy and outlaw themes, with a touch of rap, before transitioning into punk rock, inspired by Sublime.Alongside his music, Toste has been a SAG-AFTRA member for eight years, elected official on the San Francisco Northern California board, and a convention delegate. His credits include “I Almost Got Away With It” on TV and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Now, he faces a serious legal battle: his likeness was stolen and used in 21 fake AI bands.Despite efforts with Amazon, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, and DistroKid, no resolution has come. Toste and his team are now pursuing all legal avenues. His journey is one of resilience—from 15 years in TV and film to now owning his music career. Follow Tony Toste on all streaming services—Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Apple Music—and stay tuned as he fights for justice.

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