Influential Women Profiles Monica Hernandez: President of Princess Exteriors and Owner of Princess Siding

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Siding Technology While Championing Quality Craftsmanship and Women in ConstructionSchaumburg, Illinois — Monica Hernandez is a seasoned construction innovator and business owner with more than 30 years of experience in exterior remodeling and multifamily production. As the President of Princess Exteriors and the Owner of Princess Siding, she has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, functional, and aesthetically refined home exteriors. Her expertise in siding installation, combined with meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to client satisfaction, has positioned her as a trusted leader in the construction industry.Monica also serves as a Production Specialist and Installer for multifamily and HOA projects, where she ensures that every development meets strict quality, safety, and performance standards. Her hands-on leadership style and technical expertise allow her to oversee complex projects while maintaining consistency and craftsmanship across all phases of production.In addition to her construction work, Monica is an inventor and entrepreneur recognized for developing and patenting the Terminator Clip, an innovative product designed to solve common challenges in siding installation. This advancement has been widely adopted across the industry, reflecting her ability to identify real-world problems and engineer practical, lasting solutions. Her work continues to influence modern siding practices and improve efficiency and durability in exterior construction.Monica attributes her success to years of mentorship, collaboration with long-term partners such as Don, and a deep commitment to professional excellence. She emphasizes the importance of strong client relationships, consistent team development, and a hands-on approach to every project she undertakes. She is also an active supporter of Women Empowering Women in Development, reflecting her dedication to creating opportunities and support systems for women in the construction industry.Monica advises young women entering the field to take the time to truly learn their craft. She encourages them to do their homework, seek out experienced mentors, and remain open to listening, observing, and learning from those with established expertise. In her view, mentorship plays a critical role in shaping long-term success and professional growth in a technical, hands-on industry.Monica identifies one of the biggest challenges in construction as being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field. It requires consistently showing up, proving capabilities, and demonstrating excellence in order to earn respect and opportunity. However, she also sees this challenge as an opportunity to break barriers, redefine expectations, and set a strong example for other women aspiring to enter and succeed in the industry.In both her professional and personal life, Monica places a high value on integrity and reliability. She believes in doing the right thing consistently and honoring her commitments, viewing these principles as the foundation for trust, strong partnerships, and long-term success.Outside of her professional work, Monica is a passionate workshop enthusiast and lifelong learner. She enjoys studying tools and gadgets, often transforming her home spaces into hands-on creative workshops. With a strong interest in history and practical exploration, she combines curiosity with innovation in both her personal and professional life. She also volunteers with initiatives such as Habitat for Humanity, reflecting her commitment to giving back to the community.Affectionately known as “Lady MacGyver,” Monica Hernandez continues to blend technical expertise, creativity, and innovation to advance the construction industry while inspiring the next generation of women builders and entrepreneurs.Learn More about Monica Hernandez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Monica-Hernandez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.