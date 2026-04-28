Bitpace Appoints Koen Vanpraet as Chairman to Support Next Phase of Growth

Bitpace Appoints Koen Vanpraet as Chairman to Support Next Phase of Growth

The opportunity to join Bitpace as Chairman is a significant responsibility that I accept with great enthusiasm. I can’t wait to get started” — Koen Vanpraet

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitpace, a leader in global payments, has announced today the appointment of Koen Vanpraet as its new Chairman to lead the board and support the company's strategic direction and governance. This appointment strengthens the leadership team as Bitpace continues to expand its presence across the global financial and technology sectors.Vanpraet joins the organisation with an extensive background in executive leadership, having previously held senior positions including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at several international technology firms. In his new role as Chairman, Vanpraet’s primary focus will involve strengthening governance and long-term strategy for Bitpace to support the next stage of growth.Vanpraet’s career is defined by his ability to lead large-scale teams through periods of significant change. He has served as an Advisory Board member and Non-Executive Director for various organisations, gaining a comprehensive perspective of the fintech industry, business operations and how to navigate evolving landscapes."The opportunity to join Bitpace as Chairman is a significant responsibility that I accept with great enthusiasm. I can’t wait to get started," said Koen Vanpraet. "I look forward to working closely with the board and the talented team at Bitpace to achieve our collective goals for the future."Anil Oncu, as the CEO of Bitpace, says, "Koen’s appointment strengthens our governance as we scale Bitpace globally. We look forward to his guidance as we continue to deliver robust payment solutions to our global clients."Bitpace has also strengthened its board with the appointment of Jonathan Bell as a Non-Executive Director. Bell brings extensive international experience within the fintech and professional services sectors and will support the group in areas of financial governance and financial control to ensure the sustainable growth of bitpace.com Between January 2023 and January 2026, Bitpace has achieved 900% growth in total transaction value, a testament to accelerating client adoption and the company’s expanding footprint across strategic markets. Remaining focused on innovation, compliance, and scalable operations, the company continues to expand its global presence, enhance regional support and deliver tailored solutions that enable businesses worldwide to accept and manage digital payments in harmony with traditional financial workflows.About BitpaceBitpace is a crypto payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace’s payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their clients while reducing volatility and enhancing liquidity. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in over 75 crypto and 40 fiat currencies for the e-commerce, finance, and real estate sectors. Get paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more established cryptocurrencies with the Bitpace crypto payment gateway.

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