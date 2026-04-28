INOKIM Launches the World's First Electric Scooters and E Bikes With Built In Smart Connected Display

INOKIM presents the world first electric bike with built in smart connected display - Dubai Collection. New INOKIM electric bike featuring built in smart connected display display, fat tires and INOKIM signature green wheels. INOKIM 2026 Collection - The most technological scooter in the world. UL2272 certified. Shown against the Dubai skyline.

New 2026 lineup introduces connected mobility, courier safety technology, Ghost Shield protection, and full UL2272 certified range for the US.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INOKIM , one of the original premium electric scooter brands in the world and a global leader in micro mobility since 2009, today announced a new generation of products that aim to redefine urban transportation: the world’s first electric scooters and electric bikes with built in smart connected display. The collection will make its global debut at the Shanghai International Bicycle Show, May 5 to 8, 2026, Booth E1 0526.Alongside the technology launch, INOKIM is also entering the electric bike market for the first time in the company’s history with a new connected platform designed for couriers, city commuters and professional riders.## A Safety Revolution For Couriers WorldwideThousands of delivery riders around the world rely on smartphones for navigation, order management and communication while moving through traffic. INOKIM says its integrated smart connected display system creates a safer riding experience by placing navigation, calls, messages and music directly on a built in display, helping riders keep both hands on the handlebar and eyes on the road.## Three Major Headlines Behind The Launch### 1. World First Built In Smart Connected Display ScooterINOKIM says it is the first company to integrate a complete built in smart connected display system into an electric scooter. The new flagship Light 3 includes smart connected display, built in GPS, premium comfort and a design engineered for intensive daily riding.### 2. Ghost Shield Next Generation Smart ProtectionINOKIM also unveiled Ghost Shield, a new intelligent protection package that includes built in alarm, built in GPS, rider control features and a triple layer anti theft architecture.### 3. Dubai Collection Already Sold OutThe company stated that its new Dubai Collection premium limited edition sold out its initial inventory within 48 hours, signaling strong early demand.## INOKIM Enters The E Bike MarketFor the first time, INOKIM is launching a new line of electric bicycles featuring built in smart connected display. The company says the bikes are tailored for urban mobility, delivery fleets and high mileage daily riders.## Ready For Global MarketsINOKIM stated that every model in its 2026 lineup is UL2272 certified, a leading North American safety standard for personal electric mobility devices. The company added that CE, FCC and RoHS marks support retail and B2B expansion across the United States, Europe, the Gulf region, Latin America, Asia and Australia.## Founder QuoteExisting mobility technology has not kept up with the speed of urban life. If we can give a courier smart navigation directly in front of the rider, hands free, that is not just innovation, it is a real contribution to safety. Couriers are getting hurt every day, and we refuse to accept that as normal.Dror Ben ShooshanCo Founder, INOKIM## About INOKIMINOKIM is one of the original premium electric scooter brands in the world, active globally since 2009. The company develops premium scooters and connected urban mobility products distributed through a network of country distributors, retailers and strategic partners worldwide.## Media ContactKfir Ben ShooshanFounder and ChairmanINOKIMEmail: [kfir@inokim.com](mailto:kfir@inokim.com)Sales: [sales@inokim.com](mailto:sales@inokim.com)

INOKIM OXO Dubai Edition – The New Flagship E-Scooter–•••

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.