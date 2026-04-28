As the Global Wellness Economy Surpasses $6.8 Trillion, ALIGN Summit Comes to Morton Arboretum June 8th

ALIGN Summit 2026 takes place June 8th at Firefly Pavilion, Morton Arboretum, Lisle, Illinois.

Emmy-winning actor Jeff Kober and neurologist Dr. Trupti Gokani headline a one-day mind, body & soul gathering in Lisle, Illinois.

In today's landscape, ALIGN Summit is more than an event. It's a movement converging mind, body, and soul practices to meet a profound societal demand for collective healing.” — Louanne Fries, Founder & Program Curator, ALIGN Summit

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era when 84% of Americans say wellness is a top priority1 and 70% identify as spiritual in some form2, ALIGN Summit announces a one-day immersive mind, body, and soul gathering taking place June 8, 2026, at The Morton Arboretum’s Firefly Pavilion in Lisle, Illinois — bringing together a world-class roster of speakers, teachers, and practitioners for a day of deep thinking, meaningful connection, and personal transformation amid 1,700 acres of nature.

The 2026 ALIGN Summit Speaker Lineup:

Jeff Kober — Emmy-winning Actor & Vedic meditation teacher

Dr. Trupti Gokani — Board-certified neurologist, Ayurvedic expert & author of The Stress Rx

Thaddaeus Washington — Musician & founder of Mind Music

Jay Taylor — Sound meditation facilitator, Current Vibrations

Sinéad Fine — Astrologer, tarot reader & Jungian coach

Jessica Rodriguez — Certified forest bathing guide

Erin Doppelt — Spiritual psychology teacher

Suzanne Le Mignot — CBS Chicago award-winning journalist & ALIGN Summit emcee

“In today’s landscape, where most Americans place wellness at the forefront of their lives, ALIGN Summit is more than an event. It’s a movement,” says Louanne Fries, Founder & Program Curator. “We’re converging mind, body, and soul practices to meet a profound societal demand for complete inner alignment and collective healing.”

Why ALIGN. Why Now.

● The global wellness economy reached $6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach $9.8 trillion by 20293

● 84% of Americans prioritize wellness1

● 70% identify as spiritual and 83% believe in a soul2

● Meditation use among US adults has more than doubled since 2002 — 60 million Americans now practice regularly4

● Mental wellness is the second fastest-growing sector in the global economy, expanding at 12.4% annually3

● The U.S. Surgeon General has declared loneliness a public health crisis — with consequences comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day6

A Story Chicago Media Can Own

Angle 1: The Stress Epidemic — What Science Says We Can Do About It

Three in four Americans report physical or emotional symptoms of stress.5 Dr. Trupti Gokani, Board-certified neurologist, Ayurvedic expert, and author of The Stress Rx, grew up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and practices on Chicago’s North Shore. She has spent her career studying what stress does to the body and how to reverse it. Dr. Gokani is available for interviews ahead of June 8th.

Angle 2: When Hollywood Finds Stillness

Emmy-winning actor Jeff Kober is currently starring in The Pitt on Max, and has appeared in iconic roles including Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead. A tragic accident, a search for healing, and the discovery of Vedic meditation transformed his life. Now he teaches others how stillness can do what nothing else could. Jeff is available for national and local media interviews.

About ALIGN Summit

Founded by five-time Emmy Award-winning executive producer Louanne Fries, ALIGN Summit produces world-class mind, body, and soul gatherings at Firefly Pavilion within the Morton Arboretum’s 1,700 acres of nature. The all-inclusive experience covers a full day of programming, lunch, all-day beverages, and for VIP guests, an exclusive forest bathing session with Jessica Rodriguez. Designed to help people reset, reconnect, and realign with what truly matters.

More information: alignsummit.com

To schedule interviews with our keynotes or explore coverage opportunities, contact:

Louanne Fries

louanne@alignsummit.com | 310.710.1344

Source Attribution:

1 McKinsey & Company, Future of Wellness Report, 2022

2 Pew Research Center, Spirituality Among Americans, 2023 & Spiritual Activities, 2024

3 Global Wellness Institute, Global Wellness Economy Monitor, 2025

4 Scientific Reports, Prevalence and 20-year trends in meditation use among US adults, 2024

5 American Psychological Association, Stress in America Report, 2025

6 U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Loneliness and Isolation, 2023

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