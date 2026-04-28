Influential Women Highlights Julie Reby Waas for Leadership in Midlife Empowerment, Law, and Transformational Coaching

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Women Embrace Reinvention Through Legal Expertise, Creative Expression, and High-Performance CoachingMiami, Florida — Julie Reby Waas is a coach, author, professional speaker, artist, and attorney dedicated to empowering midlife women to step confidently into the second half of their lives with clarity and purpose. With more than three decades of experience as a labor and employment attorney, she has built a career defined by precision, discipline, and strong advocacy, serving both management and workforce populations across multiple industries.She currently serves as Assistant Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Baptist Health South Florida, where she provides strategic legal counsel on labor and employment matters for an organization of more than 15,000 employees. In this role, she supports complex organizational needs while ensuring compliance, fairness, and thoughtful workforce decision-making.Beyond her legal career, Julie has developed a parallel path as an internationally exhibited abstract artist. Her work has been showcased in New York, Miami, London, Madrid, Milan, Venice, and Innsbruck. Her geometric and vibrant compositions reflect themes of courage, connection, and reinvention, illustrating her belief that creativity and transformation are not limited by age or stage of life. Inspired by her personal journey and the example of her autistic son, she uses art as a way to communicate joy, resilience, and emotional depth.Julie’s mission extends well beyond law and art. As a Certified High Performance Coach, author of the Unstoppable Mornings Journal, and creator of the forthcoming book The Midlife Reboot, she provides women with practical tools to challenge limiting beliefs, reset habits, and step into their fullest potential. Through coaching, public speaking, writing, and her YouTube channel Midlife Unleashed with Julie Waas, she helps women reframe midlife as a period of opportunity rather than limitation. Her work focuses on turning uncertainty into purpose and guiding women to design a second half of life that is intentional, joyful, and empowered.Julie attributes her success to pursuing her goals with determination and resilience, consistently refusing to let obstacles stand in her way. She emphasizes that continuous learning and education have been essential throughout her journey, and she is driven by a strong desire to make a meaningful difference in every aspect of her work.When reflecting on the best career advice she has ever received, Julie highlights the importance of voicing opinions, asking questions, and embracing failure as a valuable learning experience. She also underscores the importance of helping others and leading by example—principles that have shaped her approach to both her professional and personal life.For young women entering her industry, Julie encourages taking chances, thinking creatively, and learning from those around them. She advises staying open-minded and viewing every opportunity as a chance to grow, build confidence, and expand one’s skills over time.Julie identifies one of the greatest opportunities in her field as supporting midlife women in rediscovering their identity, finding renewed purpose, and reigniting their passions. She views this work as both a meaningful challenge and a powerful opportunity to help women thrive in the second half of life with confidence and clarity.In both her professional and personal life, Julie values openness and honesty, treating others with kindness, and consistently striving to do her absolute best each day. Through her multifaceted career, she continues to demonstrate that reinvention is always possible—and that midlife can be a powerful beginning rather than a conclusion.Learn More about Julie Reby Waas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Julie-Waas or through her website, https://juliewaas.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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