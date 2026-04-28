RIMAG and Tencent Launch 'Doctor Buddy' and Cranial CT AI System, Advancing Integrated Clinical Intelligence

The collaboration between RIMAG, Tencent, Yinghe Yimai, and clinical institutions reflects an ecosystem-based approach to advancing medical imaging AI.

the platform supports applications across in-hospital care, out-of-hospital coordination, and primary care settings.

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIMAG, a medical imaging technology company, today announced the launch of its “Doctor Buddy” system and a cranial CT AI solution, developed in collaboration with Tencent. The new offerings are designed to support more integrated and intelligent clinical workflows in medical imaging.AI Platform Designed to Support Clinical ProductivityThe Doctor Buddy system, jointly developed by RIMAG and Tencent, is designed as an AI-powered clinical assistant. Built on a unified architecture, the platform includes a Model Layer and a Capability Layer, enabling scalable deployment across healthcare institutions.The system incorporates a “work-as-training” approach, where data generated during routine clinical workflows is used to continuously improve system performance through a feedback loop, without adding additional workload for physicians. Through natural language interaction, the system can adapt to user preferences over time.By leveraging Tencent’s smart hospital ecosystem, RIMAG’s clinical data resources, and Yinghe Yimai’s “Yinghe Mimit™” foundation model, the platform supports applications across in-hospital care, out-of-hospital coordination, and primary care settings.Cranial CT AI System Expands Clinical Application ScopeRIMAG also introduced a cranial CT AI system designed to support comprehensive analysis at the examination level.The system integrates imaging data with clinical information to assist in multi-dimensional analysis within a single workflow. Developed in collaboration with institutions including Beijing Tiantan Hospital, the system demonstrates:Coverage of 94 common cranial conditionsAverage diagnostic accuracy of 87.8%More than 90% of draft reports requiring no further editsThe system is designed to generate draft reports in approximately one minute, compared to traditional workflows that may take longer. It also enables physicians to work within a unified interface, reducing the need to switch between multiple systems.Scalable Development Model for Medical Imaging AIRIMAG stated that its technology platform is designed to support scalable development of AI applications in medical imaging. The platform integrates clinical workflow knowledge and data governance experience into a modular system.With a no-code development environment, the platform allows healthcare institutions to develop and customize AI applications based on clinical needs. This approach supports ongoing deployment and iteration of AI tools within medical imaging workflows.At the launch event, RIMAG also introduced a research collaboration initiative focused on medical imaging digital twin technologies, in partnership with multiple healthcare institutions.Collaboration and Ecosystem DevelopmentThe collaboration between RIMAG, Tencent, Yinghe Yimai, and clinical institutions reflects an ecosystem-based approach to advancing medical imaging AI. The company said it will continue to work with partners to support the application of AI technologies in clinical environments.About RIMAGRIMAG is a medical imaging technology company focused on developing AI-driven solutions for clinical applications. The company works with industry partners and healthcare institutions to support the integration of advanced technologies into real-world medical workflows. For more information, please go to https://en. rimag.com.cn

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