Influential Women Profiles Kelli Ann Woods: 30-Year Career in Graphic Design, Prepress Expertise, and Reinvention

ROBBINSDALE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Decades of Print Industry Leadership With Modern Entrepreneurial Services in Design, Notary Work, and Flexible Business DevelopmentRobbinsdale, Minnesota — Kelli Ann Woods is an experienced Graphic Designer and Prepress Specialist with 30 years in the industry, including 26 years at the Star Tribune, where she advanced from entry-level graphic designer to supervisory and specialist roles. Her expertise lies in graphic design and prepress production, with deep experience in layout preparation, print production workflows, quality control, and publication processes.Over the course of her career, Kelli Ann has built a strong reputation for reliability, creative problem-solving, and the ability to adapt through major shifts in both print and digital publishing. She is recognized for maintaining high standards of craftsmanship while ensuring efficiency in fast-paced, deadline-driven environments. Her work reflects a deep understanding of the technical and artistic demands required in professional publication production.Currently, Kelli Ann balances multiple professional roles. She works as a pharmacy clerk, providing direct support to patients, and is also a Certified Notary Public. Alongside these positions, she is developing a dual-service platform that combines graphic design services with notary work. This initiative reflects her focus on building flexible and independent income streams while reestablishing long-term professional stability and autonomy.One of Kelli Ann’s most notable professional achievements is her ability to sustain a 26-year career at the Star Tribune while continuously evolving alongside industry changes. Her journey reflects not only longevity in a highly competitive field but also the ability to successfully reinvent herself by expanding her skill set into new service areas. Her career demonstrates resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to continued professional growth.Kelli Ann attributes her success to consistency and loyalty to her craft, along with a strong work ethic that has carried her through decades of industry transformation. She also credits her willingness to adapt and reinvent herself—even later in her career—as a defining factor in her continued progress. Creative problem-solving and perseverance during difficult transitions, including a recent layoff, have further strengthened her ability to move forward with resilience and purpose.When reflecting on the best career advice she has ever received, Kelli Ann points to the influence of her aunt, who played a formative role in shaping her early creative development. Her aunt nurtured her artistic talent, encouraged her creativity, and shared her love of gardening. These early experiences helped shape Kelli Ann’s creative perspective and continue to influence her approach to both work and life today.For young women entering the graphic design and publishing industry, Kelli Ann encourages the development of adaptable skills that can transfer across multiple fields. She advises preparing for change even within long-term careers and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing financial stability during consistent periods of employment. She also stresses that it is never “too late” to start over, and encourages young professionals to trust in the possibility of reinvention at any stage of life.Kelli Ann identifies one of the biggest challenges in her field as navigating industry layoffs and the increasing impact of automation in print and publishing, both of which have contributed to instability in traditional design roles. She also acknowledges that health limitations and broader economic uncertainty can affect career flexibility. At the same time, she sees meaningful opportunities emerging in freelance and hybrid careers, entrepreneurship through service-based work that combines design and notary services, remote work models, and consulting or niche offerings that leverage long-term industry experience.In both her professional and personal life, Kelli Ann values reliability and integrity, as well as pride in craftsmanship and a strong sense of independence. She is committed to lifelong learning, financial responsibility, and approaching career transitions with dignity, resilience, and optimism.Beyond her professional work, Kelli Ann is deeply connected to her creative interests and personal passions. She enjoys gardening, photography, road-trip travel, and exploring new places when her health allows. Inspired by her aunt, she maintains a lifelong appreciation for art and nature, which continues to influence her creative outlook and design sensibilities.Through her decades-long career and ongoing entrepreneurial efforts, Kelli Ann Woods exemplifies dedication, adaptability, and the pursuit of meaningful, versatile contributions to her clients, community, and evolving professional landscape.Learn More about Kelli Ann Woods:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kelliann-woods or through her website, https://www.kellianncreations.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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