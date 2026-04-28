EXEED AiMOGA Shines at Auto China 2026, Powered by a Shared Core Technology Architecture to Lead Global Intelligence

EXEED AiMOGA

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China 2026, officially opened. EXEED AiMOGA Robotics presented a lineup of products, including its Intelligent Police Robot, humanoid robot Mornine, and quadruped robot Argos. Centered on vehicle-robot synergy, the showcase demonstrated how intelligent robots can integrate with the automotive ecosystem and respond collaboratively in real-world scenarios. During the auto show, EXEED’s booth welcomed over 4,000 international business guests, of whom 2,500 are expected to visit Wuhu, China for in-depth exchanges, jointly exploring new opportunities in the coordinated development of intelligent vehicles and robotics ecosystems.AiMOGA Robotics’ rapid growth is built on EXEED’s more than two decades of expertise in R&D and manufacturing. Across R&D, supply chain, global networks, and collaborative innovation, AiMOGA has developed a distinctive competitive edge. The mature R&D system and validation processes provide AiMOGA with the ability to iterate rapidly from concept to prototype, significantly shortening the development cycle of core technologies. The globally leading supply chain management capabilities help AiMOGA bridge the “last mile” from laboratory research to mass production, creating clear advantages in cost control, production efficiency, and product reliability. The global sales and service network also offers AiMOGA a unique channel for accelerating market expansion, enabling EXEED to gradually realize “global R&D, global manufacturing, and global delivery” by leveraging overseas brand recognition and channel resources. In addition, under the broader platform collaboration, AiMOGA has established 31 innovation laboratories across six major technical fields, covering key areas such as embodied intelligence, perception algorithms, motion control, and human-machine interaction, continuously strengthening its own technological characteristics and differentiated advantages.The AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robot showcased at the exhibition has already been deployed at scale in multiple cities across China, covering real-world scenarios such as school-zone traffic support, traffic guidance, and event security duty. It is currently in communication with more than 50 cities nationwide regarding potential cooperation. Powered by multi-sensor fusion navigation and a dedicated traffic-management foundation model, the robot can perform intelligent patrols, violation recognition, and signal coordination, helping reduce pressure on frontline police officers. Argos, AiMOGA’s quadruped robot, has achieved strong engineering maturity and stable scenario performance. With cumulative deliveries exceeding 1,000 units last year, Argos continues to expand into diverse applications including home companionship, showroom performances, and community security, becoming a benchmark product in the commercial quadruped robot sector.AiMOGA Robotics is actively advancing the migration of intelligent automotive technologies to robotic platforms. By reusing autonomous-driving-level environmental understanding capabilities in robotics, AiMOGA enables centimeter-level positioning, dynamic obstacle avoidance, and full-domain 3D perception in complex scenarios. At the energy level, AiMOGA deeply shares Chery’s three-electric system technologies and is equipped with Chery’s solid-state battery technology to meet the needs of long-duration continuous operation.On April 23, EXEED AiMOGA Robotics entered into a global strategic partnership with NVIDIA. The two parties will jointly develop and deploy physical AI across three major fields: assisted driving, cockpit AI, and robotics. Under this cooperation framework, AiMOGA Robotics is also expanding its technological layout in frontier fields such as embodied intelligence. This includes humanoid robots and diversified intelligent robot platforms based on NVIDIA Jetson, as well as the introduction of the NVIDIA Isaac Sim simulation framework and NVIDIA Isaac GR00T development platform to build a full development pipeline from simulation training to real-world deployment, accelerating the practical implementation of embodied AI technologies.From technological synergy to ecosystem deployment, AiMOGA Robotics is leveraging EXEED’s platform capabilities in R&D, supply chain, sales, and services to accelerate the implementation of vehicle-robot collaborative applications and multi-scenario deployment. Auto China 2026 is not only a concentrated showcase of AiMOGA’s product portfolio, but also a strategic extension of EXEED from intelligent vehicles to embodied intelligence, and from mobility ecosystems to service ecosystems. Looking ahead, AiMOGA will continue to deepen its scenario-driven approach to product planning and use products to drive technological development, enabling intelligent robots to serve the real world.

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