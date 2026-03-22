www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona/2026/03/22/long-tradition-of-bird-singing-binds-southw...

March 22, 2026, 5:01 a.m. MT

SACATON — The Parker Boys came to play — and win. Adolph Hodge, Rilee Carlyle and Dusty Yazzie, all members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, competed for top honors on March 14 during the 61st Annual Mul-Cha-Tha Fair and Rodeo in the Gila River Indian Community. The trio joined dozens of other singers and dancers who came from as far as San Diego, Needles and Peach Springs to celebrate one of the Southwest's most enduring traditions — Bird Singing.

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