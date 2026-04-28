Mary Bonnette, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Director of Neurotherapy Center, LLC

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Over 12,000 People Quit Smoking Through Non-Invasive, Drug-Free Neurotherapy That Targets Addiction at Its SourceJacksonville, Florida — Mary Bonnette, PhD, is the Director of Neurotherapy Center, LLC, and a nationally recognized mental health specialist with more than 25 years of experience in addiction recovery. She is best known for her pioneering work in nicotine addiction treatment, having helped over 12,000 smokers and vapers become nicotine-free through a non-invasive, drug-free recovery model.Her approach utilizes mild electrical neurostimulation of the auricular vagus nerve to help rebalance neurological pathways impacted by long-term nicotine use. This method has demonstrated a 51% smoke-free rate at 12 months, significantly outperforming many traditional cessation approaches. Dr. Bonnette’s work continues to gain attention for its integration of neuroscience, behavioral support, and holistic care.Dr. Bonnette’s clinical practice is deeply personalized and holistic, focusing on identifying and addressing the root causes of addiction rather than solely managing symptoms. Her programs often include educational components, nutritional guidance, physical activity support, and family or couples coaching when appropriate. She supports clients through all stages of recovery, including detoxification, long-term maintenance, and relapse prevention.A particular emphasis of her work includes addressing post-cessation weight gain, a challenge that disproportionately affects women during nicotine recovery. By incorporating lifestyle support and behavioral strategies, Dr. Bonnette aims to improve both recovery outcomes and overall long-term wellness for her patients.In addition to her clinical leadership, Dr. Bonnette is certified in auriculotherapy and serves as a founding board member of the Auriculotherapy Certification Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing professional standards and certification within the field. She is also a strong advocate for expanding awareness of non-pharmaceutical and corrective therapies, emphasizing nutrition, biodiversity, and informed patient choice as essential components of sustainable healing.Through her advocacy and clinical work, Dr. Bonnette continues to challenge conventional addiction treatment models, promoting a more integrative and science-informed approach to recovery. Her mission centers on empowering individuals to reclaim their health through compassionate, evidence-based care that addresses both neurological and behavioral dimensions of addiction.Dr. Bonnette attributes her success to more than 30 years in the field, including the past 25 years dedicated specifically to helping individuals quit smoking through non-invasive ear stimulation that targets addiction at its neurological root. She also credits her husband, a neurologist whose work in pain management inspired and guided her in refining her approach and discovering her professional calling in neurotherapy-based addiction recovery.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Dr. Bonnette emphasizes the belief that meaningful change happens when practitioners focus on helping individuals address the root causes of their habits, no matter how small or deeply ingrained those behaviors may be. This perspective has guided her commitment to treating addiction at its origin rather than focusing solely on surface-level symptoms.For young women entering her field, Dr. Bonnette encourages perseverance, confidence, and self-belief. She advises them that they can and will succeed, emphasizing the importance of remaining committed to their purpose, continuing forward despite challenges, and trusting in their ability to make a meaningful impact over time.Dr. Bonnette identifies one of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—in her field as transitioning toward the next phase of her career while continuing to serve as many people as possible through her knowledge, experience, and clinical expertise. She views this stage not as a conclusion, but as an opportunity to expand her impact by sharing her methods, mentoring others, and supporting broader access to effective recovery solutions.In both her professional and personal life, Dr. Mary Bonnette places the highest value on helping others. She takes great pride in having supported more than 12,000 individuals in quitting smoking and improving their overall health and quality of life. For her, this commitment to service remains the foundation of her work and the guiding principle behind every aspect of her career.Learn More about Dr. Mary Bonnette:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mary-bonnette Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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