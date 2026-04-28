The Africa International Defence Exhibition to Spotlight International Pavilions Driving Global Defence Collaboration

AFRIDEX reflects the growing strategic importance of Africa within the global defence landscape.” — Odiri Umusu, Director of The Africa International Defence Exhibition

LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) 2026 will place its International Pavilions at the centre of the event, creating a powerful platform for nations to showcase capability, strengthen partnerships, and engage directly with Africa’s evolving defence and security landscape.

This international focus sets The Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) apart from other defence exhibitions on the continent, supporting global organisations entering African markets while providing African nations with a prominent platform to showcase capabilities to the wider defence community.

Taking place from 26 - 29 October 2026 at Eko Atlantic in Lagos, The Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) will bring together governments, military leaders, policymakers, and global industry to address shared security challenges and support long term stability and growth.

Africa is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most strategically important and fastest growing defence markets. Rising security challenges, maritime pressures, and the need to modernise ageing military equipment are driving sustained growth in defence spending, with strong expansion projected over the coming decade. This landscape is underpinned by the need for greater regional and international collaboration.

Major General Ibrahim Babatunde Alaya, Director General (DG), Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), noted:

"Across Africa’s diverse regions, our security challenges are increasingly transnational, and so too must be our response. Lasting stability cannot be achieved in isolation; it demands sustained collaboration between African nations, strengthened by trusted international partnerships. Platforms such as AFRIDEX underscore a shared commitment to security, interoperability, intelligence exchange, and collective capacity building. By aligning our efforts, we safeguard our borders and secure the conditions for economic growth, innovation, and peace across the continent."

Defence exhibitions play a critical role in enabling structured engagement between international suppliers and African stakeholders. The Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) is designed to provide protocol led access to high level decision makers, including ministers, service chiefs, and procurement leaders, creating an environment where strategic dialogue translates into tangible programmes and long term partnerships.

The scale of the International Pavilions reflects a significant concentration of global defence capability. Based on the latest data, participating nations account for approximately $1.708 trillion in military expenditure, representing around 65.2% of global defence spending. The International pavilions at The Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) feature 10 of the world’s top 25 arms exporting countries, responsible for over 75% of global major-arms exports, alongside 12 of the world’s top 40 arms importers, accounting for 38.7% of global imports. Notably, participating countries include the world’s 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th largest arms importers.

Several pavilion countries are already central to Africa’s defence supply landscape. Between 2021 and 2025, The Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) participating nations accounted for 44.3% of Africa’s major arms imports, with the United States supplying 19%, China 17%, and France 8.3%. The United States alone exported major arms to 17 African states during this period.

The strategic importance of international participation is reflected in the priorities of pavilion organisers. Loulan Worldwide, organiser of the China Pavilion, stated:

"The African defence market is defined by practical outcomes, industrial cooperation, direct sales, and long term partnerships. AFRIDEX delivers on these priorities through structured engagement and direct access to key stakeholders. These engagements are critical to enabling sustained cooperation between Chinese companies and African governments, armed forces, and industry partners, and to converting dialogue into tangible programmes."

Poland’s participation highlights Africa’s growing importance as a strategic market, Edyta Bobek, MK Business Link:

"Africa is becoming an increasingly important market for Polish defence exports and cooperation. Through AFRIDEX, we are establishing a strong national presence, enabling Polish companies to explore partnerships, understand regional requirements, and build long term relationships with government and military stakeholders. Our focus is on facilitating structured engagement and enabling long term industrial partnerships across the region."

The event also reflects the emergence of a new generation of global defence suppliers. Italy’s arms exports increased by 138%, Türkiye’s by 103%, and Poland’s by 4,031% between 2020 and 2024 compared to the previous five year period, demonstrating a rapidly evolving and competitive international supply landscape.

The International Pavilions will provide a unified national presence, enabling countries to present advanced systems, integrated technologies, and industrial expertise. Beyond exhibition space, they facilitate direct engagement with African defence programmes, supply chains, and investment partners.

As African nations prioritise industrial development, localisation, and technology transfer, AFRIDEX provides a platform for joint ventures, in country capability development, and resilient long term supply chain partnerships.

The exhibition will showcase innovations across all five defence domains, including air, land, maritime, space, and cyber, with a focus on solutions tailored to the African operational environment, including border security, counter drone systems, maritime surveillance, and ruggedised equipment.

In an increasingly competitive global landscape, AFRIDEX offers international companies a critical gateway to a region where strategic partnerships, visibility, and direct engagement are essential to long term success.

Odiri Umusu, Director of The Africa International Defence Exhibition, commented:

"AFRIDEX reflects the growing strategic importance of Africa within the global defence landscape. By bringing together leading international and regional stakeholders through the International Pavilions, the event enables meaningful dialogue, strengthens cooperation, and supports the development of resilient defence and security capabilities across the continent."

By positioning International Pavilions at its core, AFRIDEX 2026 reinforces its role as a catalyst for global collaboration, enabling countries to strengthen diplomatic ties, expand industrial partnerships, and contribute to a more secure and resilient Africa.

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