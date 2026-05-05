Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 HR Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 HR Awards , recognising organisations and individuals whose work is helping to shape stronger, more engaged, and more supportive workplaces. This year’s awards celebrate achievement across employee engagement, leadership, innovation, and mentoring, highlighting the value of people-focused strategies that make a meaningful difference to both organisational culture and day-to-day working life.The 2026 HR Awards recognise those who understand that effective HR is not only about policy or process, but about building environments where people can contribute, develop, and feel connected to the wider purpose of their work. From culture-building initiatives and strategic leadership to practical innovation and professional development, this year’s winners and finalists reflect a high standard of achievement across the HR profession.Business Awards UK 2026 HR Awards Winners• Clair Staines, POWWR – HR Leader of the Year• DGM Growers – HR Mentor of the Year• BrightHR – HR Innovation Award• Zepz – Employee Engagement ExcellenceBusiness Awards UK 2026 HR Awards Finalists• Barchester Health Care – Employee Engagement Excellence• HR FOR HR – HR Leader of the Year• Pure Data Centres – HR Mentor of the Year, HR Innovation AwardRecognising Meaningful Impact Across HRThe winners of the 2026 HR Awards demonstrate the many ways in which excellent HR practice can strengthen organisations from within. This year’s recognised achievements include building deeper employee connection to organisational purpose, leading major change with transparency and trust, delivering technology and support that help businesses manage people more effectively, and investing in mentoring that supports long-term individual and organisational growth.Across all categories, the awards highlight the importance of HR that is practical, people-centred, and embedded in the realities of modern working life. The organisations and individuals recognised this year show that strong outcomes are often driven by thoughtful leadership, clear communication, a commitment to wellbeing, and a genuine focus on helping people thrive.Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists of the 2026 HR Awards on their well-deserved recognition and their contribution to raising standards across the profession.

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