Influential Women Recognizes Brandi Gervais for Leadership in Military Dental Medicine and Healthcare Innovation

FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Army Dental Corps Officer at Fort Bragg Leads Expeditionary Dental Operations While Advancing Research, Mentorship, and Patient-Centered Military CareBrandi Gervais is a Major in the United States Army Dental Corps, currently serving as Chief Dental Officer for the 44th Medical Brigade. An experienced, comprehensive, and operational dentist, she supports expeditionary and deployment-focused dental operations that are essential to Soldier readiness. In her role, Brandi integrates hands-on clinical dentistry with strategic leadership, overseeing complex dental missions while ensuring safe, effective care in austere, high-pressure, and time-constrained environments.Raised in a military family and inspired early in life by the example of a military dentist, Brandi was drawn to a career centered on service, leadership, and excellence. That foundation has guided nearly a decade of service in uniform, including two operational deployments in support of global missions. Throughout her career, she has held a range of leadership positions, including Officer-in-Charge of multiple large dental clinics, Brigade Dental Surgeon, Interim Executive Officer during the COVID-19 response, and Cultural Support Team Officer-in-Charge while deployed to Afghanistan.Brandi is widely recognized for her servant-leader approach, emphasizing empathy, active listening, and the professional development of those under her leadership. She consistently balances these priorities with uncompromising standards for patient safety and operational excellence, ensuring mission success while fostering a supportive and high-performing clinical environment.She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and completed both one- and two-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry residencies. In addition to her clinical training, Brandi is an accomplished researcher. She earned first place in the 2025 Bernier Research Competition for her work exploring dental pulp stem cells in military regenerative medicine, contributing to emerging advancements in military healthcare innovation.Beyond her clinical, operational, and research roles, Brandi is deeply committed to mentorship and service. She actively volunteers as a virtual mentor for students pursuing careers in dentistry and military medicine, helping guide the next generation of healthcare professionals. She also participates in Mission of Mercy events, providing free dental care to underserved populations, reflecting her belief that service extends beyond the uniform and into the broader community.Brandi attributes her success to being raised in a military family and to the early influence of a military dentist who inspired her path toward service-oriented healthcare. These experiences shaped her discipline, sense of purpose, and commitment to excellence in both her professional and personal life. They continue to inform her approach to leadership, patient care, and mission execution.When reflecting on the best career advice she has ever received, Brandi highlights the importance of choosing impact over comfort. A mentor once told her that true growth occurs when individuals step into roles that stretch them, challenge them, and require them to develop new capabilities. This philosophy has guided many of her most pivotal career decisions, from leading clinics overseas to deploying twice and engaging in research and academic roles that pushed her beyond her comfort zone. She emphasizes that influence is not defined by rank or title, but by the willingness to engage in meaningful work, lead with purpose, and elevate others through every opportunity.For young women entering the field of dentistry and military medicine, Brandi encourages actively seeking mentorship, preparing intentionally for professional opportunities, and embracing every chance to learn from those who have already navigated similar paths. She underscores the importance of shared experience and guidance in building confidence, developing clinical competence, and accelerating professional growth.Brandi identifies one of the most significant challenges in dentistry and healthcare today as delivering high-quality care within systems that are evolving faster than they were originally designed to adapt. Healthcare systems are currently facing workforce shortages, increasingly complex patient needs, and ongoing pressure to deliver safe, efficient care with limited resources. At the same time, she views these challenges as powerful opportunities for innovation. They are driving improvements in clinical training, modernization of workflows, and the integration of new technologies that enhance access and outcomes. Brandi also points to advances in exposure science, digital health, and regenerative medicine as transformative developments that are expanding the future of patient care. In her view, if adopted thoughtfully, these innovations can help build a more resilient, adaptive, and patient-centered healthcare system.In both her professional and personal life, Brandi places strong emphasis on integrity, service, and growth. Integrity serves as the foundation of her leadership philosophy, guiding her to uphold the highest standards even in the absence of oversight. Service remains central to her purpose, whether caring for patients, mentoring junior officers, or contributing to her community, as she believes leadership is ultimately defined by the impact made on others. Growth continues to drive her forward, motivating her to seek out experiences that challenge her, expand her skill set, and enhance her ability to contribute meaningfully in every role she holds.Through her leadership in military dentistry, commitment to research, and dedication to mentorship, Brandi Gervais exemplifies a model of healthcare leadership rooted in service, resilience, and continuous improvement. Her work continues to advance both operational readiness and patient care within the United States Army Dental Corps, while inspiring future generations of clinicians and leaders.Learn More about Brandi Gervais:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/brandi-gervais Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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