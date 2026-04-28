Influential Women Profiles Xenia Ambatzoglou: Founder of 1988 Turning Women’s Economic History Into a Movement

NY/NJ TRISTATE AREA, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s Empowerment Apparel Brand Rooted in Landmark Legislation Sparks Conversation, Community, and Collective Ownership Across the NY/NJ Tristate AreaNY/NJ Tristate Area — Xenia Ambatzoglou is the founder of 1988, a powerful, design-led fashion brand rooted in the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988 — the landmark legislation that granted women the right to access business credit without a male co-signer. A story most people have never heard. A movement she is building to make sure they never forget it.Through intentional apparel, community-driven experiences, and speaking, 1988. transforms that legislative legacy into modern power — making history visible, wearable, and understood. Each piece is designed not just to be worn, but to spark conversation about ownership, access, and the invisible networks behind women’s success. The brand’s mission is clear: to educate, connect, and activate women through fashion that honors access, ownership, and collective growth.Xenia’s path to founding 1988. was forged over a 20-year career in financial services, where she witnessed firsthand how rarely credit — financial or otherwise — is distributed fairly among women. During her tenure in the banking sector, she built and launched a Women in Business program that empowered women entrepreneurs through education, access to resources, and community-building. When her corporate role was eliminated after she challenged conventional thinking, she turned toward community — building relationships that became capital in ways traditional systems never accounted for. That lived experience became 1988.She holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Design and Management from Parsons School of Design, and brings that design thinking to every dimension of the brand — from the hero Collage Tee, whose copyrighted visual is a layered archive of women, movements, and moments that shaped access and ownership, to the Italian silk Collage Scarf, crafted near Lake Como and finished in New York. Every product is intentionally produced, U.S.-made where possible, and designed to carry meaning far beyond its material.As founder, Xenia oversees every dimension of 1988. — product design, sourcing, community partnerships, speaking engagements, and brand strategy. Her approach blends creative vision with operational discipline, and her ability to build systems that connect people and purpose has become a hallmark of her leadership. Under her direction, 1988. has grown from a concept into a recognized brand with a national press presence, a growing community of engaged customers, and a speaking platform that brings the brand’s message to stages across the region.In 2026, Xenia was featured by Visions Federal Credit Union as a Voice of Innovation in their InnovateHER program — recognition that reflects both her entrepreneurial impact and her commitment to women’s economic visibility. She is a mentor with The Wonder Girls, a member of the Female Founder Collective and Empowering Women that Rock, and a supporter of the YWCA of Northern NJ. A portion of 1988. Proceeds support these and other organizations advancing women’s access, leadership, and opportunity.Xenia speaks on the stages and in the rooms where these conversations matter most — women’s organizations, corporate ERGs, universities, and founder communities. Her signature talk, Credit Given, Community Gained, examines the unseen networks behind women’s success and reframes ownership as collective, not individual. Her other talks — including Building Without a Blueprint and Community Is Capital — draw on her personal story and her deep belief that reinvention is rarely starting over. It is rediscovering what you already know how to build.When asked about the biggest challenge in her field, Xenia points not to the market but to visibility — specifically the gap between a story that resonates deeply in person and the noise of digital platforms that struggle to carry that weight. Her answer has been to build in the physical world first. Pop-ups, panels, gatherings, and micro-events have become the engine of 1988, with digital presence serving to extend what happens in the room rather than replace it.The principle that has guided her throughout is simple and non-negotiable: community is capital. She has lived it — in the relationships that opened doors, in the women who showed up when institutions didn’t, and in the brand she is building to make sure the next generation of women knows that access is rarely earned alone.For women entering any field, her advice is equally direct: don’t wait for permission. Step into the gap. Build the vision. Confidence is not a prerequisite for action — it is the result of it.Beyond her professional work, Xenia is passionate about fashion, music, and the arts, and shares her love of musical theater with her three children. She is a lifelong learner who believes that curiosity, like community, is a form of capital.“Community is capital. 1988. exists to prove it.”Learn More about Xenia Ambatzoglou:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Xenia-Ambatzoglou or through her website, https://1988brand.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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