Influential Women Showcases Marriam Khalid, PMP, MS Management: Lead Consultant for Web & Portal Solutions at Indegene

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Global Healthcare Technology Delivery While Championing Education, Women’s Empowerment, and Responsible InnovationChicago, Illinois — Marriam Khalid, PMP, MS Management, is a Lead Consultant for Web & Portal Solutions at Indegene, where she partners with life sciences clients to deliver complex digital platforms and omnichannel solutions. In this client-facing leadership role, she oversees end-to-end project execution, ensuring seamless delivery, stakeholder alignment, and consistent progress across multiple concurrent initiatives in highly regulated environments.With more than a decade of experience spanning healthcare technology and digital operations, Marriam specializes in translating client strategy into executable roadmaps across customer-facing platforms, enterprise portals, CRM ecosystems, and digital content solutions. She is widely recognized for her ability to balance strategic thinking with delivery discipline, proactively manage risk, and drive measurable outcomes in complex global organizations.Previously, Marriam served as a member of the Strategic PMO team at Lundbeck, where she led global IT and digital transformation programs, including CRM implementations, vendor transitions, data and automation initiatives, and patient ecosystem rollouts. In addition to her project leadership responsibilities, she also served as an AI Ambassador, championing practical and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence through workshops, thought leadership, and real-world implementation efforts.Marriam holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Management from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she is currently pursuing an MBA. She is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and has completed advanced executive education in Business Analytics and Disruptive Strategy from Harvard Business School Online. Her additional certifications include Professional Scrum Master (PSM-1), Strategic Leadership, Value Chain Management, and Digital Marketing Strategy, reflecting her multidisciplinary approach to modern digital leadership.Marriam attributes her success to a lifelong commitment to learning, the courage to evolve, resilience, adaptability, and a willingness to take responsibility early in her career. She emphasizes the importance of leading through change, making thoughtful decisions, and maintaining focus on outcomes rather than titles. She credits her continued growth to active listening, learning from others, and consistently following through on commitments. Marriam also recognizes the importance of a strong support system, which has enabled her to grow with confidence while staying grounded in her values. In her view, continuous learning and strong personal values remain the foundation of her success.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Marriam highlights guidance from a former manager who told her, “Own your contributions with confidence. When you value your work, others learn to value it too.” This principle has significantly shaped her professional presence. She explains that confidence is not about being loud, but about standing firmly behind one’s work and taking ownership of contributions. Over time, she has become more intentional about speaking up, recognizing her impact, and trusting the value she brings to every engagement.For young women entering the technology and consulting industries, Marriam encourages confidence in their potential and consistent investment in their skills. She emphasizes that education should never be underestimated, particularly in a rapidly evolving landscape where curiosity, adaptability, and persistence are more valuable than following a predefined career path. She advises young professionals to speak up even when it feels uncomfortable or when they are the only voice in the room, reminding them that their perspective is meaningful and necessary. Marriam encourages women not to let limitations define their ambition, but instead to build careers aligned with their values and strengths. She summarizes this philosophy by stating that voice, education, and perspective are among a woman’s strongest professional assets.Marriam identifies one of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—in her field as keeping pace with rapid technological change while still delivering stable, reliable, and high-quality outcomes. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation are evolving faster than many organizations can fully absorb. This creates a critical opportunity for project and operations leaders who can bridge strategy and execution, set clear priorities, manage change effectively, and ensure technology delivers real business value. She believes the future of digital transformation will be led by professionals who can balance technical understanding with communication, coordination, and people-focused execution—leaders who can successfully humanize technology.In both her professional and personal life, Marriam values integrity, education, humility, and family. As the eldest of three sisters and the mother of three daughters, she is a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment and strongly believes education is one of the most powerful tools for independence and opportunity. She remains deeply committed to lifelong learning and personal growth. Family is central to her purpose, and making her parents, husband, and children proud is a guiding motivation in her life.Marriam also places strong emphasis on service and social responsibility. She actively supports food and education-based charities focused on underprivileged children around the world, reflecting her belief that success holds meaning only when it creates a positive impact beyond oneself and helps uplift others.Blending technical expertise, consulting acumen, and data-driven strategy, Marriam Khalid continues to be a trusted partner in driving digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth across the life sciences industry.Learn More about Marriam Khalid:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marriam-khalid , and LinkedIn profile, https://www.linkedin.com/in/marriam-khalid-pmp-ms-management/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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