DP WORLD NAMED OFFICIAL LOGISTICS PARTNER OF PORSCHE MOTORSPORT

DP WORLD X PORSCHE MOTORSPORT DP WORLD X PORSCHE MOTORSPORT DP WORLD X PORSCHE MOTORSPORT

DP World strengthens its global motorsport portfolio through new multi-year collaboration in Formula E

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DP World announces it has been named the Official Logistics Partner of the Porsche Formula E Team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following its debut of the multi-year partnership earlier this season.First activated at the Madrid E-Prix in March, the collaboration brings together two global brands united by precision, innovation and a shared commitment to a more sustainable mobility. It reinforces DP World’s automotive logistics expertise – from inbound components and EV battery handling to finished vehicle distribution - enabling resilient, end-to-end supply chain solutions. The partnership also reflects DP World’s broader investment in decarbonising global trade, from deploying renewable energy to electrifying equipment across its operations.Beat Simon, Group Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Logistics of DP World, said: “At DP World, our partners reflect our commitment to performance, precision and innovation - and Porsche Motorsport embodies engineering excellence at the highest level. This partnership builds on our existing relationship with Porsche, including smart logistics support for the Leipzig production centre, and provides a global platform to strengthen customer relationships and celebrate innovation in electric mobility.”“We are delighted to welcome DP World as Official Logistics Partner of the Porsche Formula E Team,” said Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. “Competing at the highest level of global motorsport demands precision, reliability and seamless coordination across every race on the calendar. DP World’s expertise in smart end-to-end logistics and their global footprint make them a strong partner for our Formula E programme. Together, we aim to combine high-performance engineering on track with operational excellence behind the scenes.”This weekend, May 2nd and May 3rd, marks the Berlin E-Prix, a race for Porsche on home soil in Germany and a key market for DP World that reflects its automotive logistics expertise.From São Paulo to London, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has a global calendar of city-centre races showcasing electric vehicle technology and sustainable innovation. The collaboration strengthens DP World’s global sports portfolio, which includes McLaren F1, SailGP, the DP World Tour, the Ryder Cup, the International Cricket Council and Yamaha Factory Racing, supporting brand visability and customer engagement worldwide.-- END –For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com Adal MirzaGroup Vice PresidentAdal.mirza@dpworld.com+971 50 628 7856Hakam KherallahGroup Senior ManagerHakam.Kherallah@dpworld.com+971 50 552 2610Follow DP World on:X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world About Porsche MotorsportPorsche Motorsport is the competition arm of Porsche, based in Weissach, Germany, at the Porsche Research and Development Centre. It competes at the highest levels of global racing, including the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the Porsche Formula E Team, using motorsport as a platform to develop electric performance, efficiency and innovation. Alongside its factory activities, Porsche Motorsport is heavily involved in customer racing all over the planet.About Formula EFormula E is the world’s leading all-electric racing championship, combining high-performance motorsport with cutting-edge innovation and sustainability. Launched in 2014, it features fully electric single-seater cars racing on temporary street circuits in major global cities.About DP WorldDP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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