Influential Women Recognizes Breanne Carlson for Leadership in Dealer Success, Growth Strategy, and Systems

HERRIMAN, UT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bullfrog Spas Director of Dealer Success Drives Global Partner Performance Through Hands-On Leadership, Cross-Functional Alignment, and Human-Centered InnovationHerriman, Utah — Breanne Carlson is a seasoned business development and dealer-success executive with more than 15 years of experience driving growth, alignment, and operational excellence across Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service functions. She currently serves as Director of Dealer Success at Bullfrog Spas, where she leads a global network of over 300 dealer partners, developing systems that enable measurable growth while delivering a personalized, high-impact experience.In her role, Breanne focuses on unifying cross-functional teams and building scalable programs that strengthen partner relationships and improve performance outcomes. Her expertise spans innovative program development, operational strategy, and systems design that support sustainable business growth across diverse markets.Throughout her career, Breanne has demonstrated a consistent ability to translate strategy into measurable results. She has helped scale subscriber bases from the hundreds into the tens of thousands, implemented marketing initiatives that increased partner participation by double digits, and overseen comprehensive dealer success programs that include co-op marketing, showroom design, asset management, and business consulting. Her hands-on leadership style, combined with a strong understanding of market dynamics, enables her to drive growth while maintaining clarity, accountability, and momentum across all levels of an organization.Breanne attributes her success to taking an action-oriented, hands-on approach and being willing to learn directly through experience. She credits her ability to unify teams across Sales, Marketing, and Operations as a key factor in her effectiveness, along with her focus on building systems that produce measurable outcomes and meaningful impact for partners.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Breanne emphasizes the importance of staying open to unexpected career paths and recognizing opportunities as they emerge. She highlights on-the-job learning and mentorship as foundational elements that have shaped her leadership approach and supported her ongoing professional growth.For young women entering her industry, Breanne encourages embracing opportunity without hesitation and adopting a mindset of continual learning through action. She advises professionals to “send the elevator back down” after achieving success—actively creating opportunities for others to rise alongside them. She also encourages women to remain open to non-linear career paths and to avoid waiting for perfect conditions before stepping into new challenges.Breanne identifies one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in her field as building scalable systems that still feel personal and tailored to partners. In increasingly competitive markets, she believes success depends on the ability to align cross-functional teams while delivering strategic support at scale—without losing the human connection that drives long-term relationships and trust.Across her work and personal philosophy, Breanne places high value on clarity, accountability, empathy, mentorship, and creating meaningful opportunities for others. She emphasizes building trust as a cornerstone of effective leadership and remains committed to enabling others to succeed in their roles and careers.Recognized as a 2026 Influential Woman, Breanne Carlson continues to be a driving force in her industry, modeling leadership that balances operational excellence with partner-focused innovation. Her professional approach is grounded in creating systems that are both scalable and human-centered, ensuring that growth is intentional, sustainable, and impactful for everyone involved.Learn More about Breanne Carlson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Breanne-Carlson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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