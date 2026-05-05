Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Ranked Among Top Neurosurgeons in Guntur for Fifth Consecutive Year by ThreeBestRated

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla honored as one of the Top 3 Neurosurgeons in Guntur by ThreeBestRated 2026 for excellence in neurosurgery at Dr. Rao’s Hospital (IIN). Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla awarded ThreeBestRated Certificate of Excellence 2026 as one of the Top 3 Neurosurgeons in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. Dr Rao the best stereotactic radiosurgeon in India, Guntur

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla ranked among top neurosurgeons in Guntur for 5 years by ThreeBestRated, highlighting excellence in advanced neurosurgical care at IIN.

his recognition reflects the collective effort of our clinical and support teams,” “Our focus remains on delivering safe, evidence-based neurosurgical care with a patient-first approach.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder and director of Dr. Rao’s Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), has been recognized among the top neurosurgeons in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, for the fifth consecutive year by ThreeBestRated, an independent platform known for its rigorous 50-Point Inspection process.The recognition is supported by consistent clinical outcomes, structured quality metrics, and independent media coverage, reinforcing the institute’s growing role in advanced neurosurgical care.ThreeBestRated evaluates professionals based on reputation, patient satisfaction, service consistency, and clinical performance. The continued recognition reflects sustained standards in neurosurgical care delivery.“This recognition reflects the collective effort of our clinical and support teams,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla. “Our focus remains on delivering safe, evidence-based neurosurgical care with a patient-first approach.”Advancing Neurosurgical Care in GunturDr. Rao’s Hospital is a dedicated neuroscience center providing specialized care for brain, spine, and nerve disorders. The institute focuses on streamlined diagnosis and advanced treatment pathways.Key areas of care include:Brain tumor surgerySpine surgery and minimally invasive proceduresStroke and neurovascular careEpilepsy surgeryPediatric neurosurgeryFor more information:Brain Tumor Surgery: https://drraoshospitals.com/brain-tumor-surgery/ Spine Surgery: https://drraoshospitals.com/spine-surgery/ Stroke Treatment: https://drraoshospitals.com/stroke-treatment/ Epilepsy Treatment: https://drraoshospitals.com/epilepsy-treatment/ International Training and Specialized ExpertiseDr. Patibandla completed neurosurgical training in India and advanced fellowships in the United States, including skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, functional neurosurgery, and endovascular procedures.This multidisciplinary training supports the adoption of globally recognized techniques and minimally invasive approaches.Clinical Outcomes and Quality IndicatorsTo support transparency and continuous improvement, the hospital reports outcomes aligned with benchmarks expected of specialized neurosurgical centers. Based on internal audits and follow-up assessments:Elective neurosurgical procedures show favorable outcomes in approximately 90–95% of casesMinimally invasive spine surgeries often enable mobilization within 24–72 hoursStroke interventions within recommended time windows show improved recovery trendsThese indicators reflect structured protocols, multidisciplinary care, and evidence-based practice.Representative Case (Anonymized)A recent case involved an adult patient with progressive neurological symptoms due to a deep-seated intracranial lesion. Using image-guided minimally invasive techniques, the surgical team was able to treat the condition safely.The patient demonstrated meaningful neurological improvement and was discharged in stable condition with follow-up care.Impact on Regional HealthcareThe availability of advanced neurosurgical care in Guntur has reduced the need for patients to travel to metropolitan centers. This has improved access to timely treatment and reduced delays in critical neurological conditions.Patient-Centered Care ApproachPersonalized treatment planningTransparent communicationPost-operative rehabilitation supportContinuous follow-upThis approach focuses on both clinical outcomes and quality of life.Independent Recognition and Media CoverageDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has also been featured in independent media, including Midday, recognizing contributions to neurosurgical care and healthcare innovation.Future DirectionsThe International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) aims to expand through:Advanced research initiativesTraining programs in neurosurgeryAI-driven diagnosticsGlobal collaborationsThese initiatives are intended to enhance neurosurgical care delivery.About ThreeBestRatedThreeBestRated is an independent platform that evaluates local businesses and professionals using a comprehensive 50-point inspection process, focusing on service quality, reputation, and trust.Contact InformationDr. Rao’s Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)12-19-97, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh – 522001Phone: +91 9010056444 / 090100 56444Email: info@drraoshospitals.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com Follow UsYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mrpatiban Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Raoshospital.Neurosurgeon/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_mohana_rao/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/MohanaRaoPatib Google Maps: https://g.page/r/CSzUiYw6Fj7IEBE Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla , ThreeBestRated award, neurosurgeon Andhra Pradesh, Dr Rao hospital Guntur Dr Raos International Institute of Neurosciences , brain tumor surgery Guntur, spine surgery Guntur, stroke treatment Guntur, epilepsy surgery India, pediatric neurosurgery India, skull base surgery India, endovascular neurosurgery India, neurosurgery hospital India

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India - with medical tourism

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