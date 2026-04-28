Influential Women Highlights Paula M. Van Cleve: Transformational Leader Bridging Technology and Innovation

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Intel Executive Leverages 26-Year Global Career to Guide Organizations Through Transformation While Championing Health, Longevity, and Lifelong ReinventionChandler, Arizona — Paula M. Van Cleve is a dynamic and inspirational leader with a 26-year career at Intel, where she delivered global business value through technology adoption, process improvement, and strategic change initiatives. Throughout her tenure, she consistently positioned organizational change as an opportunity rather than a disruption, helping leaders prepare for the risks and rewards of transformation. Her approach blends analytical rigor with creative problem-solving to successfully land large-scale change across complex global environments.Her professional experience spans agile program and project management, stakeholder engagement, and leading enterprise-wide transformation efforts. Paula is widely recognized for her ability to align technical teams with business leadership, ensuring clear communication and strategic cohesion across diverse groups. Her leadership has consistently focused on enabling organizations to adapt more effectively, adopt new technologies more fully, and achieve sustainable performance improvements.Since retiring from corporate life, Paula has continued to apply her expertise through consulting and start-up engagements, working with organizations and teams to navigate change and improve business outcomes. She remains deeply engaged in helping leaders understand not only how to implement transformation, but how to ensure that change is meaningfully adopted across behaviors, culture, and long-term organizational practice.In addition to her professional consulting work, Paula is passionate about health and wellness. She has personally transformed her life by reversing osteoporosis through strength training and nutrition, a journey she openly shares to inspire others to prioritize longevity, mobility, and overall well-being. Her advocacy reflects her belief that performance—both professional and personal—is rooted in physical vitality and intentional living.Paula earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Washington, with a specialization in organizational development and information systems. During her career, she received recognition for her leadership impact, including the Intel Quality Award for initiatives that significantly accelerated skills adoption and transformation across IT functions. Her philosophy of blending science, art, and human engagement continues to shape both her consulting work and her personal mission of helping others thrive through change.Paula attributes her success to the adaptability she developed growing up in a military family, an upbringing that taught her how to embrace change and succeed in constantly evolving environments. This foundation enabled her to develop a strong ability to translate between technical and business stakeholders, ensuring alignment across complex initiatives. Paula emphasizes that her continued growth is rooted in lifelong learning, reinvention, resilience, and the unwavering support of her family, along with disciplined attention to health and wellness.Reflecting on her career, Paula credits some of the most impactful guidance she received early on: the importance of focusing on strengths rather than weaknesses. She was encouraged to build her career around what she does best instead of attempting to correct what did not come naturally. She also highlights advice that emphasized experimentation, continuous learning, and professional evolution—principles that allowed her to remain agile and responsive as industries and technologies changed rapidly.For young women entering the technology and transformation fields, Paula encourages the use of self-awareness tools such as Myers-Briggs or Working Genius to better understand personal strengths and sources of energy. She advises building careers intentionally around those strengths while remaining open to exploration and growth. She also stresses the importance of speaking up with confidence and tact, particularly in environments where women may find themselves in the minority, reminding them that their perspectives are not only valid but essential.Paula identifies several ongoing challenges in her field, including the rapid pace of technological transformation, which often exceeds an organization’s ability to adapt effectively. She also highlights the difficulty of achieving true adoption of new technologies beyond surface-level training, emphasizing the need for behavioral change and cultural integration. Additionally, she acknowledges the continued importance of advancing gender equity and representation in technology leadership roles.At the same time, she sees significant opportunities emerging. The growing demand for change management expertise is critical to the success of digital transformation initiatives across industries. Paula also points to the expanding potential for professionals to reinvent themselves after retirement, bringing deep experience into new roles and industries. Furthermore, she recognizes the increasing focus on health, wellness, and longevity leadership as a powerful opportunity to support aging populations and improve quality of life.Across all aspects of her work and life, Paula M. Van Cleve remains guided by courage, authenticity, and a willingness to embrace change—even when it is uncertain. She prioritizes confidence and integrity, particularly in male-dominated industries, and continues to champion lifelong learning, growth, and reinvention. Her commitment to health, vitality, and intentional living further reinforces her belief that transformation—whether personal or organizational—is most successful when approached holistically and with purpose.Learn More about Paula M. Van Cleve:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/paula-vancleve Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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